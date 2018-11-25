Despite summer being just a week away, consistent rain meant most cricket fixtures in Northland this weekend were cancelled.

After a strong start, the Northern Knights were washed out of their Ford Trophy one-day game against the Wellington Firebirds at Cobham Oval on Saturday.

The Knights had the visitors in trouble early with pace bowler Scott Kuggeleijn taking two early wickets, removing Firebirds openers Andrew Fletcher and Jakob Bhula for 2 and 9 respectively.

The game was stopped with the score at 20 for 2 off 5.2 overs and conditions never improved enough for play to resume. The Knights' next game is a Plunket Shield match against the Firebirds at Seddon Park in Hamilton starting on December 6.

In the Fergus Hickey Rosebowl competition, the two-day game between Northland Men's Xl and Bay of Plenty at Bay Oval never got under way as play was abandoned due to rain.

In round eight of Northland's premier grade Lion Red cup competition, games were just as affected by the weather. Only two games managed to start before they were both washed out.

Kamo may be thankful for the weather's intervention as they were in trouble early against Onerahi at Kensington 5 on Saturday. Onerahi's Alec Scott took three quick wickets reducing Kamo's score to 54 for 4 after 13.2 overs before rain stopped play.

City batted first against Whangārei Boys High School at Kensington 4 and were 66 for 1 after 11.3 overs when the rain came. WBHS' Michael Krige took the only wicket, removing opener Matthew Lobb for 11. Callum Gregg (29) and Stacey Hyndman (12) were at the crease for City when the game was stopped.

The round's other game between Kaipara Flats and Maungakaramea at Bourne Dean Domain was abandoned before a ball was bowled.

All reserve grade and junior cricket was called off on Saturday with only the Division 1 games on Friday night taking place.