About 300 children, and numerous whānau, tutors and supporters turned up for some fun in the sun at the annual Educare picnic in Whangārei yesterday.

The kids come from the seven Educare early childhood centres in Whangārei, which get together every year for a pre-Christmas picnic at Barge Park.

Yesterday the children and adults took part in games, face painting, train rides, kapa haka and other activities.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the fun.

Advertisement

Heath Goddard, who is "nearly 5" gets some cricket tips from cricketer Callum Thompson.

Thea Tuck with daughter Miriam and Eden, right at the Educare picnic.

Fynn Halliday, who is "nearly 2" with mum Kirsty at the fire engine at Barge Park.