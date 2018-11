TODAY

• Live Music From Double Shot, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Hayley Nichola, 5pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Garden Discovery 2018, 9am-4pm, Kamo, Whangārei Heads, Waipu.

• How Time Flies, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Whangārei Garden Discovery 2018, 9am-4pm, Kamo, Whangārei Heads, Waipu.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Skateboarding Competition/Fun Day, 12.30pm-4.30pm, Riverside Skatepark, Whangārei.

• Let's Make It Shine (Tukua Kia Marama), 3pm-7pm, Kensington Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Merciless Promotions - Blackstage Express, 7pm-11.30pm, Porthouse Bar & Eatery, 163 Port Marsden Highway, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Rust, 8.30pm-11pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Snapper Fishing Competition, 8am, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Car Boot Sale, 7am-12pm, Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Paparoa Farmer's Market, 9am, Paparoa Village Green, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Garden to Table with Celebrity Chef Paul Jobin, 5pm-7pm, Whangārei Quarry Gardens, 37a Russell Rd, Whangārei.

• Transforming Communication - Empowering Parents, 3.15pm-6.15pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kamo Christmas Parade and Festival, 10am, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Kerikeri Christmas Parade, 12pm, starts at Kerikeri Domain.

Harold the Giraffe was a popular character at last year's Kamo Christmas Parade. Photo/John Stone

SUNDAY

• Whangārei Garden Discovery 2018, 9am-4pm, Kamo, Whangārei Heads, Waipu.

• Snapper Fishing Competition, 8am, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Garden to Table with Celebrity Chef Paul Jobin, 10am-12pm, Whangārei Quarry Gardens, 37a Russell Rd, Whangārei.

• The Death Dialogues Project: Say. His. Name, 7.30pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Buzzy Bee Picnic Day, 10am-2pm, The Riverside Gardens Totara St, Dargaville, Dargaville, Northland.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am, cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Natural Self-Care Class, 2pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.



• Yoga and Mindfulness for Young People, Monday, November 26, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, November 26, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, November 26 and Tuesday, November 27, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall.

• Hatha Yoga with Helen Kerrison, Monday, November 26, 6.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Qigong Workshop, Tuesday, November 27, 9am-12pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank Street., Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Art Classes for Total Beginners, Tuesday, November 27, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, November 27, 9am, Glenbervie Primary School.

• Women's Tennis, Wednesday, November 28, 9.15am, Mairtown Tennis Club, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, November 28, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere.

• Royal Riot Drag Queen Bingo, Wednesday, November 28, 8.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Te Hiringa Public Imformation Hui, Wednesday, November 28, 2pm-4.30pm, Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, November 29, 9.30am, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, November 29, 8pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Duo Coco, Thursday, November 29, 12am, Rayz On the Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Community Yoga, Thursday, November 29, 5.15pm, The Pulse, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Helen Kerrison, Thursday, November 29, 5.45pm, Bahai Centre, Whangārei.

• Adult Sketching Class, Thursday, November 29, 10am, Northland Arts Centre, Whangārei.

