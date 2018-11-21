DHB technicians strike

Northland District Health Board anaesthetic technicians went on strike again for 24 hours from 7am on Tuesday, and were to do so again from 7am today. Their union, Apex, said the DHB had issued a "take it or leave it" offer that would be withdrawn on Tuesday if it was not accepted. Apex described the offer as inferior to an earlier one and did not address any of the substantive issues. DHB chief executive Nick Chamberlain had said there would be no point in attending mediation, as any offer would require sign-off from several Cabinet ministers, who had no room to bargain.

Kindergarten fundraiser

The Friends of Kerikeri Kindergarten are holding a gourmet fundraiser from 7.30pm tomorrow at Kerikeri Sports Complex featuring tastings of local wines and craft beers, canapes, live music, a raffle and spot prizes. A cash bar will be open from 8.30pm after the tasting session. Tickets are available from the kindergarten or via the "Eat, Drink and Be Giving Fundraiser" event page on Facebook.

Christmas gifts for kids

Northlanders can help bring holiday cheer to disadvantaged Kiwi kids this Christmas. The Warehouse has partnered with Variety the Children's Charity so Kiwis can donate gifts at stores nationwide, or buy a $10 gift card at the checkout and toymakers Mattel and Hasbro will gift a toy valued at $25 to a child in need. Variety chief executive Lorraine Taylor says Christmas can be a stressful time of year for families, particularly those who struggle to provide everyday essentials for their children.

Cats musical on tour

The musical Cats will tour New Zealand next year, with performances scheduled for Whangārei's Forum North on April 23 and Kerikeri's Turner Centre the next evening. The show has reportedly been seen by 73 million people worldwide.

Teachers pay vote

Primary and Intermediate school teachers and principals will start voting next week to decide whether to accept the Ministry of Education's latest collective agreement offers. That offer, worth $698 million, did not move on an earlier offer to raise pay scales by 3 per cent a year for three years, but it included a new top step and the partial removal of a cap on qualifications for some teachers from 2020. It comes after teachers and principals took strike action last week for the second time this year. Voting begins on Tuesday November 27. Electionz will conduct the online secret ballot, closing at 6pm Tuesday December 4.