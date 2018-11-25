For rookie bowling partners Skye Renes and Caitlin Riedstra, last week's bowls club tournament win meant a lot more than just a title.

The pair won a Northland junior pairs tournament at the One Tree Point and Waipu bowling clubs held over November 17-18. Renes took up bowls just six months ago so she could spend more time with her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer.

"That was my drive to pick it up because she was doing it and it was something that we could do together," Renes said.

Renes' mother, Glenys Sandilands, was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer six years ago and was given a 50/50 chance of living five years. Renes herself was also diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2015.

"Mum cried at the end when we won and to see her cry for a good reason for a change instead of something negative or hard, it was pretty emotional for both me and Caitlin."

Players of five years experience or less were able to enter and many representative bowlers competed in the tournament. Renes said for two bowling newcomers to win was quite extraordinary.

"To win something like that in your first year of bowls, I don't think it's ever been done and to do it with my best friend, there's nothing better."

The pair played six games across the two days and after losing the first game, dropping a five in the final end, they battled their way back, beating last year's champions and winning their remaining games. After a nail-biting semifinal where Renes would claim the victory on the second-to-last bowl, they won the final, 19 points to 10.

Renes, a physiotherapist and former representative cricketer, said winning the tournament was indescribable for the pair.

"I've won lots of things in sport but this, by far for me, is my absolute favourite. I was crying, to go there and win and have mum watch."

Riedstra, a former Mystics netball training partner, said she entered the competition just coming off ankle surgery and had no expectations.

"During the first game, I found myself really enjoying it, probably more so than I thought I would.

"After we lost the first game, I was pretty gutted and then I knew how much I did want it not just for myself but for both of us to prove to people that we can do this. We had a bond which I don't think anyone else had."

She said with Sandilands there in support, it kept the team's morale high.

"She'd give a little thumbs up or a clap every now and again so it was nice having someone there as a positive supporter."

Sandilands, a bowler of five years, said she couldn't believe her eyes as the pair progressed through the final day.

"I've played with and against the people they were playing and I was just gobsmacked. They just kept playing and playing and I thought, 'this cant be true'."

Sandilands said seeing her daughter and friend win in spite the family's health struggles meant a great deal to her and it was very emotional. She said bowls was a great way to get outside and focus on something other than cancer.

"It was an aggressive cancer and I just said, 'I'm going to beat this bugger' and I did. Now, I focus on bowls, I don't even think about cancer."

Tournament controller Roger Kerr-Davis said rookie bowlers winning tournaments didn't happen often.

"They were up against experienced bowlers. The two ladies from Mangawhai they beat in the final, they beat them convincingly in the finish. Maybe they can pull some younger people in by showing what they can do."

For Renes, she has no thoughts of slowing down and was eager to get more experience under her belt.

"Moping has never been my style and if I can inspire some other young people to take up bowls, that would be great. There may be a lot of grannies that play the game but it's definitely not a grannies' game."