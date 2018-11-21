A weekly round-up of news snippets, events and oddities from the Bay of Islands and around the Mid North

It's pantomine time in Kerikeri

Christmas is on its way and that means it must be pantomime time … So the Stage Door Theatre Company has obligingly decided to perform the New Zealand premiere of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Woods, featuring a cast of 76 aged 7 to 75 in a show based, somewhat loosely, on the tale of Robin Hood.

As in the original version of the tale, this Robin Hood, along with his Merry Men and Merry Maidens, rob the rich to feed the poor, much to the displeasure of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

While the Sheriff is hatching an elaborate plan to lure Robin Hood into the castle dungeon by locking up all the village children, nursemaid Dame Droopydrawers arrives in Nottingham with the two babes, Teeny and Weeny.

She informs the Sheriff it's his duty to look after the orphans, who he discovers are fabulously rich. That prompts him to hatch another cunning plan to get rid of them and inherit the money himself. He engages the services of useless villains Slippery Sam and Dangerous Dan; in the confusion that ensues Red Riding Hood appears in the forest pursued by the wolf. And, no, we're not sure what she's doing there either.

The show is written and directed by Kerikeri's David Crewe, who also wrote the Anzac-themed Billy Goes to War.

Pantomimes are great kids' entertainment because the audience is not only allowed to shout at the performers, it's positively encouraged. Expect lots of cast-audience exchanges along the lines of "Oh no it isn't!", "Oh yes it is!", and of course the obligatory "It's behind you!".

The show times are 7.30pm tomorrow (November 22) and Friday, 2.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, and 4pm on Sunday at the Turner Centre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students or under-18, and $65 for a family (two adults and two children) from www.turnercentre.co.nz or the box office on Cobham Rd.



Santa's coming

Yes, we know Christmas still seems ages away, but tell that to Santa, who's expected in Kerikeri this Saturday for the annual Lions Christmas parade.

The parade starts at noon and will follow the usual route from the Domain down Cobham Rd, around the one-way system and to the New World roundabout, then back to the Domain for Santa's lolly scramble and a show by Ronald McDonald. Prizes will be awarded for the best floats in community and business categories.

The Far North's Christmas parade season gets underway in Kerikeri this Saturday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Elsewhere in the Mid North, Kawakawa will hold its parade at noon on Saturday, December 1, with a dual theme of coal mining (in honour of the town's mining origins) and Steam Punk (in honour of the 150th anniversary of rail in Kawakawa).

Paihia's parade, famous for its extravagant floats, will start at 5.30pm on Friday, December 7, with a songs of Christmas theme. Okaihau's parade, on Saturday, December 15, will also feature a Christmas tree competition in the community hall; while Russell's parade, at 3pm on Sunday, December 16, promises pony rides, a lolly scramble and children's games, as well as a visit from the big guy in red.

Kaikohe's parade isn't happening this Christmas because the organisers of the past couple of years, Kaikohe Rugby Club, have their hands full organising the Super Rugby pre-season game at Lindvart Park.



Aboriginal art in Kerikeri

An exhibition of indigenous Australian printmaking will open at Art at Wharepuke this week.

Divine Geometry — Prints from Utopia will feature prints from artists of the Alyawarra people, who live in an Aboriginal homeland north of Alice Springs known as Utopia.

The opening reception, from 5-7pm on Friday, November 23, will feature a talk by Narayan Kozeluh, Utopia's art co-ordinator.

Work by Lily Sandover Kngwarrey is included in an exhibition of Aboriginal art opening this Friday at Art at Wharepuke. Photo / supplied

Art at Wharepuke has been working with Kozeluh for more than a year to bring the collection of prints to New Zealand.

The exhibition will run until January 6; the gallery is open 10am-5pm daily. Art at Wharepuke is located at 190 Kerikeri Rd on Stone Store Hill.



Celebrate suffrage in Rawene

A community art workshop commemorating 125 years of women's suffrage will take place at Clendon House in Rawene from 9.30am-4pm this Saturday.

Participants, led by Dunedin artist Janet de Wagt, will create a commemorative banner that will be joined with others made in similar workshops at key heritage locations around the country over the next few months.

They will form one final artwork which will be launched at Old Government Buildings in Wellington next April.

Lindsay Charman, the senior visitor host for Clendon House, a Heritage New Zealand property, said the banners were a reference to three Parliamentary petitions which were circulated around New Zealand, ultimately resulting in women being granted the right to vote on September 19, 1893.

"The banners will be an artistic representation of that extraordinary social movement,'' he said.

Artistic ability is not necessary for the workshops and all materials will be provided. Participants will be able to use painting, printing, stamping, drawing and weaving, or whatever they prefer.

Contact Clendon House on (09) 405 7874 or clendon@heritage.org.nz to book a place.



Artcraft show

The Kerikeri Artcraft Society is holding its 2018 exhibition and sale at the Masonic Hall in the town centre from December 6-9.

All work, made by the society's enthusiastic amateur painters and potters over the past year, will be for sale.

The show will be open from 9.30am-4.30pm on December 6-8, and 9.30am-2pm on December 9. The hall is on Masonic Lane, off Cobham Rd behind the ASB Bank. Free entry.

Artcraft Society members meet every Monday from 10am-2pm at Cherry Park House at Waipapa Landing. The painters have the main floor while the potters are downstairs with their own workshop and kiln. Once a month they are joined by a tutor so members have a chance to learn new skills.

New members are welcome — call Jules (painting) on (09) 407 6336 or Dale (pottery) on 021 0829 3992.



Youth theatre open mic

Kerikeri Youth Theatre will hold its first open mic event at Kerikeri Theatre Company's new studio at 17 Sammaree Place (off Mill lane) from 5pm this Saturday.

Each act will get a 10-15 minute slot; to book a slot email Willi Henley at stellasdad@gmail.com with details including the performer's name and age, a description of the act and any technical support needed (such as space to dance, microphone, PA, spotlight, fire extinguisher…). Entry $5; food and drinks available.



Marlin goes smoke-free

The only smoking you'll find from now on at the Marlin Hotel is in the smoked marlin on the menu.

The historic Whangaroa hotel is believed to be the first pub in Northland to go totally smoke-free indoors and outdoors.

The change is part of a revamp under new owners which saw the pub close for renovations in August, then re-open as a family-friendly hotel and restaurant.

Celebrating the Marlin Hotel’s smoke-free status are, from left, Jackie Edwards-Bruce (Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa), Maria Fenouillet and Paul Condron (Marlin Hotel), and Sara Arblaster (Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa). Photo / supplied

Chef/manager Paul Condron said smoking didn't fit with the new look and feel of the hotel, or the way the new owners want to do business. As part of the revamp the bar leaners and pool table were removed, and more dining tables and healthier menu options were added.

"We have a whole new clientele. We might be closing earlier than we used to, after the dinner rush, but that means we all have a better work-life balance. Going smoke-free outdoors has been great for business. It has really turned the business around. The spend per head is completely different, it's so much better," he said.

Cara Epiha, Toki Rau Stop Smoking practitioner at Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, said the rūnanga was fully behind the hotel's commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff, customers and the community.

Cara Epiha, Toki Rau Stop Smoking practitioner at Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, said the rūnanga was fully behind the hotel's commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff, customers and the community.