Around 1800 people took part in Saturday's Kerikeri Half Marathon and associated races.

There were 917 runners, 44 competitive walkers and four in race chairs. About 200 took part in a 5km event and 320 in the hybrid half marathon run/walk.

Saturday's ASB Kerikeri Half Marathon was won by Auckland's Luke McCallum with a time of 1:10.25, followed closely by Whangārei's Harry Linford (1:11.36) and Louis Young (1:12.07).

The first woman home was Auckland's Alannah van Hout, who led from the start at Okaihau and ran a PB of 1:22.00.Corinne Smith won the competitive walk half marathon in 2:09:08; Moe Ogawa won the half marathon walk in 2:35:57 and Jamie Tapp won the wheelchair half marathon in 2:03:03.

For full results go to https://secure.tiktok.biz/results/kerikerihalfmarathon/2018/ .

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the action.

Jill Young takes on dog sitting duties with retrododdle, Chewie Bear, for her son Louis Young, who had a race to run and came third.

Okaihau Volunteer fire fighters, from left, Daniel Flood, Todd Campbell, Andrew Graham and Amy Hunter manage the buses dropping off runners on SH1 ahead of the race start.

Some of the female runners move up to the start line.

Kerikeri runner Jamie Houghton leads a group of runners in the half marathon.

Women's race winner Auckland's Alanna van Hout nears the finish line

Warkworth runner Louis Poot took out third place in the Kerikeri Half Marathon.