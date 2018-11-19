Around 1800 people took part in Saturday's Kerikeri Half Marathon and associated races.
There were 917 runners, 44 competitive walkers and four in race chairs. About 200 took part in a 5km event and 320 in the hybrid half marathon run/walk.
Saturday's ASB Kerikeri Half Marathon was won by Auckland's Luke McCallum with a time of 1:10.25, followed closely by Whangārei's Harry Linford (1:11.36) and Louis Young (1:12.07).
The first woman home was Auckland's Alannah van Hout, who led from the start at Okaihau and ran a PB of 1:22.00.Corinne Smith won the competitive walk half marathon in 2:09:08; Moe Ogawa won the half marathon walk in 2:35:57 and Jamie Tapp won the wheelchair half marathon in 2:03:03.
For full results go to https://secure.tiktok.biz/results/kerikerihalfmarathon/2018/ .
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the action.