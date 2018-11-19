Thousands of people either ran, walked, watched or helped out at the popular Kerikeri Half Marathon on Saturday.

Sport Northland, organiser of the annual event which is part of the Run/Walk series, said the weather was sunny, the entrants were willing and the day went superbly.

Also thrilling everyone who took part or watched was the Te Tai Tokerau Primary Schools Kapa Haka regional competition at Okara Park in Whangārei.

Northern Advocate chief photographer John Stone caught action from both.