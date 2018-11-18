An intense year-long contest between two runners in the Sport Northland Run/Walk Series has ended with Whangārei's Harry Linford the first Northlander across the line in Kerikeri but his rival Louis Young taking out the overall series title.

Saturday's ASB Kerikeri Half Marathon was won by Auckland's Luke McCallum with a time of 1.10.25minutes, followed closely by Linford (1.11.36) and Young (1.12.07).

That gives Young a final leaderboard tally of 34 points, just ahead of long-time title holder Linford on 32.

Linford, 23, led for the first 12km but McCallum passed him on a downhill stretch and slowly pulled ahead.

It was still a personal best for the Whangārei runner, however, who trimmed almost 30 seconds off his previous best of 1h 10m 33s.

At the finish line Linford paid tribute to Young's progress.

''This guy has come so far. I've been doing these events for 10 years and for the last six I feel like we've been in a very complicated relationship ... this year he's come leaps and bounds and he's given me a real run for my money.''

Linford said he had missed a couple of events in this year's seven-race run/walk series, one due to overseas travel and another to illness, but Young ''totally deserved'' the overall win.

He wasn't sure if he would be back in Kerikeri next year because he would be working on his architecture thesis.

''But Northland is home, I'll keep coming back. You get a lot of Aucklanders coming up but I feel like I have to do Northland proud.''

This year's conditions were perfect, Linford said, unlike last year's crosswind and heavy rain.

Young, 21, who is also an architecture student, said Linford was still the better runner but he had narrowed the gap this year and got lucky when his rival missed a few races.

He beat Linford in Whangārei but was second to him by just one metre in Paihia.

''Harry got it today but I managed to keep within one spot of him and get enough points to win the series. It feels pretty good to finally get the top spot.''

The first woman home was Auckland's Alannah Van Hout, who led from the start at Okaihau and ran a PB of 1.22.00 minutes.

It was her second time in the Kerikeri Half. Last year she finished sixth.

Van Hout said she loved the Kerikeri event and was looking forward to the prizegiving and street party, both of which were washed out last year.

The women's series winner for the second year in a row, who started Saturday's race with an unassailable 20-point lead, was Maria Akesson of Kerikeri.

The 42-year-old former national cross-country champion said the key to winning overall was consistency — she had taken part in every event but one — and lots of training.

''I enjoy the series, it gives me something to aim for when I'm training. When you live up here it's nice to have races to travel around to, you can take the family and see a few different places.''

About 1800 people competed in this year's Kerikeri Half Marathon, including 917 runners, 44 competitive walkers and four race chairs. About 200 took part in a 5km event which started at Marsden Estate winery.

The course record, set by Auckland's Chris Lautenslager last year despite dire conditions, is 1h 4m 57s.