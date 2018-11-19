A Northland scheme to break the hold methamphetamine has over the region has won the supreme award at the 2018 Northland Health and Social Innovation Bi-annual Awards.

The combined New Zealand Police and Northland District Health Board programme Te Ara Oranga won the prestigious award Cedric Kelly Supreme Award at Forum North on Wednesday.

The awards acknowledge achievements by Northland District Health Board, NorthAble Disability Services, Manaia Health and Te Tai Tokerau PHOs.

Te Ara Oranga initiative also won the Collaboration Award which recognises outstanding examples of collaboration between health services that have contributed to improvements or better health outcomes.

Te Ara Oranga aims to reduce methamphetamine demand by enhancing and speeding up clinical treatment and support services.

It has enabled police to refer people to treatment, with referral times reduced from two or three weeks to 24 to 48 hours.



Groups within the scheme work in the community to support users with a focus on placing people into jobs or work training.

Dedicated methamphetamine focused clinicians work across Northland to ensure early intervention screening in the Emergency departments.



Leader of the Police team involved, Detective Sergeant Renee O'Connell said the success of Te Ara Oranga means the team is now a permanent work group in Northland, with other districts planning on putting schemes in place using the same model.

''It was recognised early on that a close working relationship and co-ordinated approach was required to reduce the demand for and harm caused by methamphetamine,'' O'Connell said.

''The referral pathways and collaborated approach has been firmly set in place. This is only possible due to the passionate hard working people in our teams who see every referral as an opportunity to change not only their lives but that of the wider whanau.

''Te Ara Oranga was developed through consultation with the community, and we continue to seek feedback by attending hui, agency and neighbourhood meetings.''

The community most affected by the problem see the police are continuing to target suppliers of methamphetamine, while at the same time identifying users and assisting them in to treatment, she said.

''The feedback from people we have referred for treatment and their whanau has been extremely encouraging.''

The initiative has a theme song, Let's make a change, which the DHB said is helping support the model to deliver key messages through social media networks.

Meanwhile, there were five award categories: Hauora Māori, Social Innovation, Quality and Improvement and Primary Care, all highlighting successful projects working toward better health and living circumstances.

''There was a focus and emphasis on the projects of work that are proving positive in bridging the gap between health inequities particularly for Māori in our region,'' a DHB statement said.

''Celebrating innovation was a key element of the awards and with project winners being acknowledged for their contribution to social good, creating social wellbeing for Māori and improving social outcomes.''