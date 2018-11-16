Boat stolen

A $11,500 boat and a jet ski worth $5000 have been stolen from Northland properties in two separate burglaries, prompting police to warn owners of watercraft to ensure they have sufficient security. A boat was reported stolen from a Whananaki property on Monday and a jet ski from a Parihaka property in Whangārei yesterday morning. Senior Sergeant James Calvert said owners of the expensive crafts needed to make it harder for them to be taken including parking at the back of the property. Ensure they were locked including pin locks for the tow bracket, wheel clamps for the wheels, and chains through wheel spokes. Mark the trailer so if stolen it could be identified later. And remember, call police immediately for suspicious behaviour, people lurking around or crimes that were happening. Dial 111.

Dead man's name released

Police have released the name of the man who died following an incident in the mental health unit at Whangārei Hospital this week. He was Bradley Gibbons, 43, from Whangārei. Police have referred the case to the coroner. Police said inquiries into the death were ongoing and they were not in a position to comment further. Police were called to the mental health unit to assist with an unrelated incident around 10pm on Wednesday, when another patient in the ward assaulted a staff member. The man was restrained by police and staff, before becoming unresponsive, Northland CIB Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said. CPR was carried out by hospital staff but the man died in the Tumanako inpatient unit shortly after midnight.

Tall ships regatta

The Tall Ships and Classic Invitation sailing regatta is on in the Bay of Islands on January 12, next year. Hosted by the Russell Boating Club, the races are billed as light-hearted affairs to celebrate the spectacle of sailing. And while the races make plenty of spectacle, there's always plenty of keen rivalry. The Tall Ships Race is open to all monohull sailing vessels, that have two or more masts and have a minimum deck length of 30 feet. The Classic Invitation race is for monohull classic yachts that have a deck length of at least 22 feet. The All Comers Race is open to any mono or multihull with a deck length over 20 feet. For more information see russellboatingclub.org.nz/tall-ships.

Collectors wanted

Heart disease is New Zealand's single biggest killer, claiming the lives of 6000 New Zealanders every year and the Heart Foundation is calling on Northlanders to volunteer for its annual street appeal early next year. Big Heart Appeal street collections will take place on February 22/23 next year. The Heart Foundation needs volunteers in all regions and people can visit heartfoundation.org.nz/volunteer to sign up.

Airline wins award

Fly My Sky, the family owned airline that recently stared a new flight service between Auckland and Whangārei, is the 2018 Rural Champion Award winner of the NZI Rural Women Business Awards. Fly My Sky started its scheduled service between Auckland and Whangārei on October 29, aiming to providing customers more choice and flexibility of travel time between the two cities. The flights, which operate twice daily Monday to Friday, have a similar flight time to other flight services and operate at a lower altitude, allowing customers to enjoy the spectacular Northland coastal scenery on their journey. Whangārei passenger numbers have steadily climbed since the inaugural flight, the company said.

Bollywood night

A Bollywood festive night has been organised at Shiraz Indian Restaurant in Whangārei next week. The popular event will feature special fork Bhangra dance group Nachda Punjab coming with their traditional drums from Auckland to entertain guests. There will be spot prizes to be won and a three-course buffet meal at the event, to be held on November 22 from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Shiraz in Whangārei, Kamo and Dargaville.

Blooming and buzzing

Things are buzzing at the Bream Head Conservation Reserve at Whangārei Heads, with intensive flowering of many plants, as well as the arrival of new fledglings, the offspring of lizards and young invertebrates. Ranger Adam Willetts said predator control continues to demonstrate very low toxin take and trap catch rates, except for a possible rat issue on one of the eastern lines below the radar station. In October the majority of pests were caught on the boundary line, indicating few get through the trap barrier to the deeper reserve. No stoats have been caught although it is the season stoat young to be active.

Carving work on show

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's whakairo (carving) students will be exhibiting their work at the end of the month. Toi Tu - Te Ara, is group exhibition promoting the tauira whakairo (carving students), their taonga and their creative journey with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. The exhibition at Joji Studio and Gallery on Bank St starts on Thursday, November 29 and finishes on Saturday, December 8.