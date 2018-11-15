

A day of ceremony and performances marked the official opening of a Whangārei day centre for people who need help.

Around 300 people gathered outside Open Arms in central Whangārei for the start of the welcome, with people spilling halfway across Robert St.

Those in attendance included members of a variety of social services, local organisations, dignitaries and hapu.

Kaumatua Te Warihi Heteraka walks through the rooms during the blessing. Photo/Tania Whyte

The colourful logo on the side of the building was revealed before everyone entered the building to continue the blessing.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said she could not believe the transformation of the back part of the Old Army Hall building.

She used the analogy of a caterpillar turning into a chrysalis and emerging as a "beautiful butterfly".

Mai thanked the members of the community who had given their time and energy tirelessly to work on the building and achieve so much in such a short period of time.

She also thanked One Double Five Community House's Carol Peters.

"Carol, my heart goes out to you," she said.

"Thank you for leading this, for your tenacity and for your sheer bloody mindedness."

Around 300 people gathered for the opening of Open Arms in central Whangārei. Photo/Tania Whyte

The day centre is not just for people who are homeless but for anyone who finds themselves in crisis.

It is a place where people can connect with different services for needs such as housing and healthcare.

It was the dream of Whangārei woman Carrie Kake who has been helping people into homes and jobs, often taking them under her own roof, for decades.

Peters said it was a true community-led project.

"We want homelessness to be a very rare thing, that's what we're aiming for. We want people to be in permanent rentals, we want people to own their own whare, that's what we want. This is a step on the way."

She made mention of the various funders and those who had made significant donations.

The centre is in part of the Old Army Hall and later Major Roberta Wilkinson shared the history of the building with those gathered.

Other speakers and local artists performed into the afternoon.