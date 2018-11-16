

Some of the country's top shooters took part in the Northern District Provincial Championship held in Whangārei earlier this month.

Hosted by the Whangārei Combined Gun Club at its Mangapai base, the competition had 75 shooters from around the country taking aim, with the majority from the North.

And at the end of the two-day event, Lukas Nicholl, from the Waikato was Highest Overall (HOA) to win the competition.

John Hendricks, from the Whangārei Combined Gun Club, said the weekend saw good shooting conditions, which was good news as the forecast had initially been for and wind.

''And wind is the killer of accurate shooting,'' Hendricks said.

RESULTS:

High Overall: A Grade: Lukas Nicholl, 224

1st A Grade: Paul Black (222), 1st B grade: Robert Jordan (203) 1st C Grade: AJ Dickson (191)

Ladies: Hannah Thorburn: (216), Juniors: Blair Thomas (216) vets: Gavin Searle (219)

Skeet:HOA: Bruce Sanderson (25)

1st A Grade: Gavin Searle(240, 2nd John Hendriks (24) 3rd Paul Dunnett (24)

1st B Grade: Paul Black, 2nd Robert Jordan (24) 3rd Chas Mellor (23)

1st C Grade Blair Thomas (23) 2nd Terry Symonds (23) 3rd Max Woolhouse (22)

Minis HOA: Gary Discombe (15)

1st A Grade: Dennis Howard (15), 2nd Paul Black (15) 3rd Paul Dunnett (15)

1st B Grade: Una Taylor (13), 2nd Robert Jordan (13), 3rd Carlisa Mc Carroll (13)

1st C Grade: A J Dickson (13), 2nd Keely McCollum (11), 3rd Kalie Van Jaarsveld (10)

Double rise: HOA Paul Black (20)

1st A Grade Daryl Bott (19), 2nd A Grade Gavin Searle (18), 3rd Lukas Nicholl (18)

1st B Grade: Blake Carr (14), 2nd Robert Jordan (14), 3rd Tim Brandon (13)

1st C Grade: Kalie Van Jaarsveld (14), 2nd Keely McCollum (13), 3rd A J Dickson (12) Ladies: Hannah Thorburn (15), Juniors: Jacob Kennedy (18) vets: Gavin Searle (18)

Single Rise: HOA Grant Nilsson (25)

1st A Grade: Gavin Searle, 2nd Dicky Mapp (25), 3rd Bruce Sandersson (25)

1st B Grade: Tim Brandon (23), 2nd Max Woolhouse (23), 3rd Robert Jordan (23)

1st C Grade: A J Dickson, (24), 2nd Kalie Van Jaarsveld (22), 3rd Aaron Harrison (22)

Ladies: Hannah Thorburn (25), Juniors Blair Thomas (25) Vets: Gavin Searle (25)

Triples HOA: Paul Black (49)

1st A Grade: Lukas Nicholl, 2nd Dennis Howard (48), 3rd David Wordley (47)

1st B Grade:Toby Lincoln (40), 2nd Robert Jordan (40), 3rd Carlisa McCarroll (40)

1st C Grade: Kalie Van Jaarsveld (46), 2nd Aaron Harrison (41), 3rd Keely McCollum (40)

Ladies, Hannah Thorburn (47), Juniors, Hannah Thorburn (47), Vets: Gavin Searle (46)

Points Score:

HOA: Joshua Nilsson (74),

1st A Grade: Kent Nicholl (74), 2nd Mike Nola (74), 3rd Tim Fuller (73)

1st B Grade: Toby Lincoln (71), 2nd Tim Brandon (68), 3rd Robert Jordan (66)

1st C Grade: AJ Dickson (70), 2nd Kalie Van Jaarsveld (65), 3rd Jake Child (62)

Ladies: Hannah Thorburn (72), Juniors: Blair Thomas (73), Vets: John Hendriks (73)

Single Barrel: HOA: Dennis Howard (25)

1st A Grade: Pete Skrine (25), 2nd Joshua Nilsson (24), 3rd Grant Nilsson (24)

1st B Grade: Tim Brandon (23), 2nd Robert Jordan (23), 3rd Max Woolhouse (20)

1st C Grade: Jake Child (22), 2nd Kalie Van Jaarsveld (17), 3rd Aaron Harrison (16)

Ladies: Hannah Thorburn (23), Juniors: Hannah Thorburn (23) Vets: Pete Skrine (25)

Club teams:

1st: Northern Wairoa: Grant Nilsson, David Wordley, Joshua Nilsson, Mike Nola score: 290

2nd Whangarei Combined Gun Club, George Gee, Grant Harrison, Gordon Tucker, John Hendriks, score: 287

Skeet: 2 man Team; Lukas Nicholl, Kent Nicholl. (48)

Skeet: 5 man team; 1st: John Hendriks, Terry Symonds, Gordon Tucker, AJ Dickson, Max Woolhouse