

Hosting the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup could bring at least $6.4 million to Whangārei's economy and create more than 101 jobs.

While the schedule of games which will be played in Whangārei has yet to be confirmed, Whangārei District Council is projecting the tournament will have a "significantly greater" economic impact than the 2017 Lions Series.

World Rugby announced early yesterday morning that New Zealand had won the bid to host the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup - the first time it will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

Matches will be staged in Auckland and Whangarei from July to August, with the final and, possibly, semifinals played at Eden Park.

WDC community, strategic leadership team general manager Sandra Boardman said it is probable Whangārei would be allocated three days of triple header group play and one day with two quarter finals, meaning the city would host up to six teams, each with 40 personnel.

"Having 240 players and management alone being accommodated in Whangārei would have a significantly greater economic impact than the DHL Lions team of 90 members."

The announcement has been welcomed by local officials and players.

Whangārei deputy mayor and Northland Rugby Union president Sharon Morgan said the announcement is a fantastic outcome for women's rugby which is growing rapidly.

She said the tournament would bring a huge buzz and excitement to the city.

"Economically, the visitor numbers will be fantastic."

With days between games there will be time for people to travel and explore.

"There will be more people staying, more people viewing the tourist attractions."

On top of that, Whangārei will be beamed out to the world.

Northland women's team players immediately thought of the next generation of players in the region when they heard the news.

"You don't really hear of international female teams playing here. It's something for our younger generation to strive for," Kat Wira-Kohu said.

Bronwyn "Horsie" Hames said it would provide inspiration for young girls.

Their coach, former World Cup winning Blackfern Suzy Dawson said even this announcement could spur players on.

"If they're 16 or 17 now, there's no reason they can't be playing in that team."

She thought Northlanders would adopt whichever teams play in Whangārei.

Current Northland Black Fern lock Charmaine Smith said with the momentum of women's rugby in New Zealand increasing it will be great for Kiwis to support the Blackferns on the world stage.

"Whangārei is home for me which makes it even more special. I can't wait for the world to see the beautiful place I grew up.

"The opportunity to represent New Zealand in front of my family and friends who have helped me get to where I am today is one I would cherish."



Mayor Sheryl Mai said it is brilliant for all young women athletes to see their sporting heroes on home turf.

She said the 2011 Rugby World Cup and the FIFA Under 20 World Cup matches hosted in Whangārei proved the city has what it takes to attract and host international events.

Earlier this year the council pledged an unbudgeted $3.382 million, with possibly a further $580,000, if New Zealand's bid to host the tournament was successful.