TODAY

• Cirque Grande, 7pm-9pm, Ruakaka Town Centre, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakaka, Bream Bay, Whangarei District.

• Dave Alley & James Bar Bowen, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Live Music with Blast From The Past, 7pm, Paihia Ex-Servicemens Association, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From Kara Britton, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Public Roller Skating, 6.30pm-8.30pm, Portland Recreation Centre, McGill Rd, Portland, Whangarei.

• Improv Theatresports - Fun Jam Sessions, 6.30pm, OneOneSix, Whangarei.

• Bay of Islands Photography Workshop, 11am-7pm, The Duke of Marlborough Hotel, 35 The Strand, Russell, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• Tempist Fujit - Album Launch, 7.30pm-11.55pm, Waipu Hotel, 4 South Rd, Waipu, Bream Bay, Whangarei District.

• Te Tai Tokerau Primary Kapa Haka Regionals, 8am, ASB Stadium, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Parafed Northland "On Water" Sports Day, 10am-2pm, Kowharewa Bay, Tutukaka.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangarei Town Basin, Whangarei.

• ASB Kerikeri Half Marathon, 7.25am-1.30pm, Okaihau , Kerikeri Wairere Rd, Kerikeri, Northland.

• Kerikeri Street Party 2018, 5pm-8pm, Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Stenhouse & Young with Kinfolk, 7pm-9.30pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangarei.

• Russell St John Op Show Fashion Show, 6.30pm, Russell Primary School, 8 Baker St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Social Climbers - A Roger Hall Comedy, 7.30pm-10pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangarei.

• Cake & Eat It, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Live Music from I See Red, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Paihia Ex-Services Club Golf Classic Tournament, 9am, Waitangi Golf Club, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Market, 9am, Fusion 2a Kamo Rd, Whangarei.

• Paparoa Farmer's Market, 9am, Paparoa Village Green, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am, Mangonui Hall, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Garden Ramble, 9am, Mangawhai.

SUNDAY

• Social Climbers - A Roger Hall Comedy, 4pm-7.30pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8.15pm, Whangarei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangarei.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Jam Night, 8pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangawhai Garden Ramble, 9am, Mangawhai.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangarei.

COMING UP

• Yoga and Mindfulness for Young People, Monday, November 19, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, November 19, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Hatha Yoga with Helen Kerrison, Monday, November 19, 6.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Art Classes for Total Beginners, Tuesday, November 20, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, November 20, 6pm, Glenbervie Primary School, Whangārei.

• Women's Tennis, Wednesday, November 21, 9.15am, Mairtown Tennis Club, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, November 21, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• NZIPP Northland Tonic, Wednesday, November 21, 2pm, The Shutter Room, Whangārei.

• Basement Spaceman, Wednesday, November 21, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Anxiety, Wednesday, November 21, 7.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, Whangārei.

• Google v Facebook - Solve the Puzzle, Wednesday, November 21, 9.30am, Biz Space, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Naughty North Comedy Club - Featuring Pax Assadi, Thursday, November 22, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei.

