Head Shave in Mum's Memory

Sian McGregor was just four years old when her mum Helen died – now, 15 years later, she wants to help other families affected by breast cancer. Sian, now 19, and her older sister Briar (29) along with two friends are holding a fundraising head shave in memory of their mother. Helen's Head Shave is at the Waipu Caledonian Hall on 24 November, from 1-3pm.

All money raised will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and hair to the Locks of Love Charity. There will be live music, a sausage sizzle, raffle and spot prizes for the best-dressed in pink. Entry is by gold coin donation. Sian says because she was so young when her mother died, she struggles to remember her: "I think I remember things about her," she says.

"But I'm not sure if they are actual memories or if they are what people have told me." With her first-hand experience of growing up without her mum around, she is keen to help families dealing with or affected by breast cancer. McGregor was diagnosed when Sian was a baby, but a three-month delay in a mastectomy meant the disease had spread. She endured several rounds of chemotherapy over three years, passing away in June 2003 on the day before her 37th birthday, leaving her daughters Sian, Rowan and Briar, and husband Bain.

The Bream Bay community was widely affected by Helen's passing – she owned the Bream Bay News and was well-known in the piping community. The Helen McGregor Memorial piping trophy is contested each New Year's in Waipu by pipers from around the world. All are welcome to attend the headshave. If you can't make it you can donate via givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/helens-head-shave (link on the Helen's Head Shave facebook page).

Celebrating Life in the Villy

Noah Mills (3) rides on Marbles the horse, led by Anna Alison, at the Villy Day Out. Photo/Julie Paton

Ruakākā Village is affectionately known by locals as "the Villy". Bobby Joe Paikea, who has lived in the area for 30 years, decided around a month ago after a run of sad events in the area that she needed to do something to help bring her community together. She came up with "A Villy Day Out", a community day of family fun, and began making calls. Last Saturday it all came together successfully at Ruakākā's Tiki Place Reserve with around 2000 people turning out to enjoy the relaxed, festive atmosphere. "I got a little bit teary-eyed when I saw everyone here," says Paikea. "What I love about our community is in bad and sad times they all pull together. But we also need to celebrate happy times." The community needed to come together and celebrate life, she says.

Te Maire Raymond (3) admires her newly-decorated face at the Villy Day Out. Photo/Julie Paton

Children enjoyed pony and motorbike rides, competitions, dressed up for prizes, a bouncy castle, face painting and food and drink. Adults enjoyed the entertainment and giveaways – free hangi meals, grocery hamper giveaways, pet food. "We've had a pretty bad run of deaths in community over the last year," says Paikea. "This is what drives me to carry on with this kaupapa – we needed to reunite with community spirit for all our rangatahi." Despite the short time she had to organise the event, Paikea says local businesses and the wider community jumped on board with support and donated goods. "Even people from outside the area donated," she says. "I'm overwhelmed and thankful for the love and support from everyone. I couldn't imagine living anywhere else."

Bream Bay Actors Star in Annie

Bream Bay is well represented in Whangarei Theatre Company's latest production, Annie, which opens tomorrow night. Both girls sharing the role of Annie (Hannah Cross and Emer Lea), plus Hannigan (Liz Carroll-Thom) and Daddy Warbucks (Steve Thom) all hail from the area.

The two Bream Bay girls sharing the role of Annie in Whangarei Theatre Company's latest production: Emer Lea (left) and Hannah Cross. Photo/supplied. NAG 15Nov18 - The two Bream Bay girl

Annie is the story of the little orphan with an engaging personality who is eventually adopted by a millionaire. The show runs until 1 December and tickets are available from www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz .

Junior Music Night

Bream Bay's young musicians have their chance to shine tomorrow night at Bream Bay College with junior music evening and bbq, 4-6pm. The event will showcase and celebrate musicians from the junior school in a relaxed environment – solos, duos, steel pans and more. Donate to the official fundraiser for flood victims in Trinidad and Tobago or help the Panimals and Steel Panda bands in their quest to travel to Brisbane next year for Panzfest. All welcome, sausages and drinks available.

Contact Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.