As dozens of problem gamblers in Northland are being helped to quit the habit, counsellors are seeing an increase in online gambling that is leaving cash-strapped families further in debt.

The rise is worrying those who work with problem gamblers, with one reporting

a gambler spending $2000 a night online.

Nga Manga Puriri Northland Problem Gambling Services, already bursting at the seams with about 60 problems gamblers on its books, is dealing with an additional five to six online gamblers between young and middle-aged groups a month.

It comes after figures released by the Department of Internal Affairs show Northlanders spent $8.6 million on gaming machines in the third quarter of this year - nearly $137,000 more than the second quarter.

While gaming machines and their profits increased in both quarters, the number of venues in Northland came down, suggesting that pokie players were spending more on their habit.

The number of gaming machines in Northland between July and September this year was 625, or two more than the previous quarter, while gaming venue numbers came down slightly, from 48 to 47.

Gamblers in Whangārei spent $4.3m, Far North $3.7m, and Kaipara $581,575 in the third quarter.

Problem gamblers in Northland spent $8.6m on pokie machines between July and August this year. Photo/Supplied

The highest number of gambling machines were in central Whangārei (195), followed by Hikurangi/ Kamo/ Parua Bay/ Tikipunga/Marsden Point/ Ruakākā/ Waipū (88), and Kaikohe (68).

Nga Manga Puriri manager and problem gambling practitioner Marino Murphy said organisations which dealt with problem gamblers would get together soon to find more ways of minimising harm.

She said while local councils may have a sinking lid policy in terms of the number of gaming machines and venues, the policy was simply not working.

"We still haven't come up with a replacement to the sinking lid policy and the Problem Gambling Foundation and Māori providers will get together to look at a more robust way of minimising harm, like perhaps having a cap on the number of gaming machines per venue," she said.

Murphy said Nga Manga Puriri was seeing one to two new problem gamblers each month for the last two months.

"We've never really had such a constant flow of between young and middle-aged problem gamblers seeking help. There's also an increase in the number of people gambling online which is incredibly difficult to track and stop.

"We already have gamblers self-excluded from pokie venues but we need something for online gamblers who don't present to us until they are at a crisis point."

The agency was seeing five online gamblers at the moment when in the past it had none or very few.

''For some, we've managed to work with them and their banks and stopped all online payments and it's worked for them.

"They don't realise how much they've spent online until they see their credit card balance. I've seen cases where people have spent up to $2000 a night gambling online," Murphy said.

People having problems with gambling should seek help from the Salvation Army Oasis on 0800 530 000, through salvationarmy.org.nz, the Gambling Helpline on 0800 654 655 or gamblinghelpline.co.nz.