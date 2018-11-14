A weekly round-up of news snippets, events and oddities from the Bay of Islands and around the Mid North

Party time in Kerikeri

Kerikeri's biggest night of the year returns this Saturday with as many as 4000 people expected at a street party featuring live music, dancing and a wide range of Northland food, wine and craft beer.

Held annually since 2009 on the evening after the Kerikeri Half Marathon, the original aim of the Kerikeri Street Party was to persuade out-of-town runners to stay an extra night instead of heading home straight after the Saturday afternoon prizegiving.

It was a runaway success from the start and is now the town's biggest and arguably best social event of the year.

Organisers have their fingers crossed, however, they don't get a repeat of last year's heavy rain which forced an 11th hour cancellation.

Event spokeswoman Tracey Bree said changes had been made to make the event less weather dependent, but so far the forecast promised light winds and mainly fine conditions.

Other changes this year included having one main stage at the top of the street, by Homestead Rd, instead of three separate music zones catering to different genres, and a cordoned-off section of footpath for VIP tables.

Having one main stage freed up space along the rest of the street for more food and beverage stalls, Bree said.

Entertainment will include local bands Scarlet Fever, Friday Night Special, Thelonious Punk and Good Morning Waipapa, a medley by young performers from the Be Free music mentoring programme, and performances by Far North Latin Dance and DDF Dance Studio. The party's MC will be dreadlocked Whangārei radio DJ Toast Te Kani.

Bree said the 31 food stalls would offer everything from pulled pork to icecream while another 16 stands would serve Northland wine, liqueurs and craft beers.

The VIP tables had been snapped by local businesses, helping keep the event free for everyone else.

The party will run from 5pm-9pm on a closed-off section of Kerikeri Rd between Fairway Drive and Homestead Rd. There's no charge but party-goers need to get a wristband at the entrance if they want to buy alcohol.

The largely volunteer-run event was founded by a group of B&B owners but is organised these days by the Kerikeri Street Party Committee, an offshoot of the Kerikeri Business Association.



Ventura wins music battle

A band made up of four brothers — the youngest of whom is just 8 years old — has won the inaugural Be Free Battle of the Bands.

Held at the Turner Kerikeri on Saturday, the event saw seven youth bands play two songs each in an attempt to woo the judges and the audience.

Ventura, made up of the Mitchell brothers including twins Michael, left, and Brendon, 15, won the inaugural Be Free Battle of the Bands on Saturday night. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Only one point separated the top bands in both the judges' and public votes.

First place went to Ventura, which is made up of the Mitchell brothers of Kerikeri with Michael, 15, on guitar and vocals, his twin Brendon on bass, 11-year-old Hayden on drums, and Cameron, 8, on keyboards.

The judges said they were impressed with the brothers' "on-stage presence and togetherness".

Second place went to Kerikeri High School band Reflecks, which also won the people's choice award, while third went to Springbank School band Jinx. The Be Free recognition prize went to Peter's People, made up of various members of the Be Free music mentoring programme.

A part of their prize Ventura and Reflecks will perform at next April's Waterfront Festival in Mangonui.

The competition, which took the place of Be Free's usual spring concert, was open to musicians aged 18 and under from Whangarei north.

The other bands taking part were Bleeding Hearts and Artists, Merchant of Menace, Diverscity and Interruption.



Kids Can Cook winners

The winners of this year's Northland Kids Can Cook — an annual competition for budding young chefs — were 9-year-old Lola Doidge of Kerikeri in the junior division and 10-year-old Rawiri Gabb-Warren of Kawakawa in the seniors.

Rawiri faced stiff competition from Yuktha Patel, 11, but just edged out her chili chicken tacos with his bao buns with pork done two ways. Rawiri and Lola will head to the national finals in Auckland next year.

Chef Hughie Blues interviews winner Rawiri Gabb-Warren, 10, of Kawakawa, during Saturday’s Kids Can Cook competition at the Bay of Islands Show. Also in the photo are, from left, junior winner Lola Doidge, 9, judge Grant Kitchen, and Yuktha Patel, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The other competitor in the final round was Amber Warren of Puketona, who is just 7 years old. The contest was held as part of the Bay of Islands Pastoral and Industrial Show in Waimate North on Saturday.

It was founded 11 years ago by Paihia chef Hughie Blues and has since grown into a nationwide contest with regional events as far away as the Chatham Islands. It is open to all kids in Years 1-8.



New home for theatre company

Kerikeri Theatre Company and its offshoot Kerikeri Youth Theatre have moved into a home of their own in a former commercial building.

The company's new base on Sammaree Place, in the Mill Lane industrial area, has one large space suitable for rehearsals and props, and a series of rooms and offices which will be put to use for administration, wardrobe, costume hire, and speech and drama classes.

The first use of the new headquarters for Kerikeri Theatre Company and its offshoot Kerikeri Youth Theatre was for a wrap party for the young cast of Bugsy Malone. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Director Barbara Kirkman said costumes had been stored in a container and various people's garages while most props had to be demolished or given away after each show. Having a proper base would allow the company to bring more people on board.

"This will give more people opportunities to share the load and share the love," she said.

Paying the lease on a 160sq m industrial unit wasn't easy but the group had worked hard to save money and had a lot of support from the community, including an anonymous benefactor.

The first function in the theatre company's new home was a wrap party and awards ceremony for the young cast of Bugsy Malone.

The unit was previously leased by Cosmos signwriting, which is now based on Kerikeri Rd at NPC Signworx.



Skate comp this weekend

A new skateboarding competition called Vert Jam kicks off at the Kerikeri skate park from 11am this Saturday.

Organised by former professional skateboard Dave Crabb, who now lives at Mahinepua, the event will feature girls, under-16, open and masters (over 40) divisions with plenty of cash prizes and sponsored products.

With the Kerikeri Half Marathon happening at the same time on the Domain there should be no shortage of spectators. Crabb hopes to make Vert Jam an annual event.



Green-footed Kiwi opens

The former Trefoil Park Girl Guides campground south of Kaikohe will reopen this weekend as the Green-Footed Kiwi.

The opening of the eco-minded campsite will start at 10.30am with a blessing and flag-raising, followed by a rundown of the new venture's philosophy and plans, lunch, and team games.

Free entry; food will be available for purchase or you can bring a picnic. The Green-Footed Kiwi is set amid 80ha of bush at 5816 Mangakahia Rd, Awarua.



Calling all Christmas floats

Kerikeri Lions Club is still calling for entries for the town's Christmas parade, which starts at midday on Saturday, November 24.

The floats taking part in the parade will be judged and the winners given awards in business and community categories. Those wishing to enter as a business pay $35; community entries are free.

Kerikeri Lions Club is calling for entries in this year's Christmas parade, like this troll-themed float from last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bruce Henderson, one of the organisers of the Kerikeri Lions and McDonald's Christmas Parade, predicted there would be even more floats than last year due to the Caledonian Pipe Band and Kaikohe's Pioneer Village taking part.

He felt strongly about the importance of the parade.

"It's iconic. It gives a young family something to see, something to do, and get something for nothing."

Entertainment will includes an appearance by Ronald McDonald, bouncy castles, lolly scrambles and other child-friendly activities, all paid for by the Lions.

— by Marlowe McAngus (age 13)

Fireworks success

This year's fireworks display at Springbank School drew the biggest crowd it has ever seen, with about 3000 people coming through the gate.

The biggest fundraiser of the year for the school, the November 3 fireworks night's expenses were around $13,000 while the proceeds from the stalls plus the entrance fee came to $25,000.

This success was partly due to a method employed for the first time by the school, which was to use its own kind of currency. Customers had to swap normal money for "Springbucks" to buy refreshments from the stalls.

The school's parent-led organisation, Friends of Springbank, will consult students on what to do with the money.

The fireworks themselves, displayed from 9pm to 9.15pm, were enjoyed by spectators. The school's principal, Mike Warren, who has a licence in pyrotechnics, was pleased by the success of the event, and grateful to the people who helped.

"The fireworks went according to plan, and we managed to get it in time to the music. We got it to run like a well-oiled machine. Thanks to all the parents and teachers who helped out."

The extravaganza was accompanied by other forms of entertainment. A cheerleading group known as All 'n' Rhythm contributed to the atmosphere while a band known as Jam Sandwich played popular songs with firework-related lyrics.

— by Marlowe McAngus (age 13)

Santa run

If your idea of Christmas-related fun is running around in a Santa suit you need to register for the Great New Zealand Santa Run which is being held, among many other places around the country, in Kerikeri on December 5.

The event starts at 6.30pm at Kerikeri Domain with the course kept easy so all Santas can finish with minimal training.

Every entrant gets a Santa suit (trousers or skirt, top, hat, belt and beard) as part of their entry fee; kids under 13 get a Santa hat. In past years runners have also embellished their costumes or made their own.

Go to www.santarun.co.nz to register or for more information. The Kerikeri run is organised by Whangaroa Kiwi Can Charitable Trust with the proceeds helping deliver the trust's Kiwi Can programme in nine Far North Schools.



Moerewa fun day

The Māori Wardens are hosting a youth fun day at Moerewa's Simson Park from 10am-4pm this Saturday. Attractions will include games, prizes, water play and free kai for youth; a $5 hangi will be available for adults.



Pātaka kai goes permanent

Kawakawa's pātaka kai — which was started by a local mum, Erika Kihau, and her charity All for Heart as a set of plastic drawers stocked with food — now has a permanent home on Mill Rd.

The purpose-built pātaka kai, or community pantry, was constructed by members of Kerikeri Men's Shed. The idea is that people with surplus food, such as produce from their gardens, can leave it in the pātaka, while those in need can help themselves to free kai.



Kawakawa was one of the pātaka kai pioneers in the Far North; since then other pātaka have opened in Kaitaia, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Rawene and Waimate North, to name a few.

Pātaka kai is the Māori term for a food storehouse.



Artist's talk at Wharepuke

UK-based multi-media artist Charlie Hooker is giving an artist's talk from 5pm-7pm tomorrow at Art at Wharepuke on Stone Store Hill.

His talk will focus on Time Curves, a permanent outdoor sculpture he is building at Wharepuke Sculpture Park using natural materials from the surrounding area.

Hooker is a professor of sculpture at the University of Brighton, producing sculptures and installations linking aspects of art and science. In particular he explores meteorology, climate change and astronomy.

An exhibition of his recent heliographs (an early form of photography) is open from 10am-5pm daily until November 20.



History repeats as Williams ordained

At 4pm this Sunday Christopher Williams will be ordained as an Anglican priest at St Paul's Church, also known as the Stone Church, in Paihia.

His ordination carries more than the usual historical significance because Chris Williams is a great-great-grandson of the pioneering missionary and translator of the Treaty of Waitangi, Rev Henry Williams, who arrived in the Bay of Islands in 1823.

If that wasn't enough, Chris Williams is also the grandson of the Rev Percy Williams, the first priest at St Paul's when it was consecrated in 1923.

His mother, Pat Williams, taught for 40 years at Christ's College in Christchurch, and his aunt, Mary Williams, lived for many years in Williams House before it became Paihia's public library.



Roger Hall returns

In Social Climbers at the Turner Centre this Sunday, New Zealand's most celebrated playwright, Roger Hall, pits a group of female teachers together with a school counsellor and a reluctant daughter for a weekend of bushwalking, wine and comedy. The curtain rises at 4pm; tickets from the Turner Centre box office of www.turnercentre.co.nz.



It's a Beautiful World

The Turner Centre in Kerikeri is exhibiting an art show called It's a Beautiful World featuring work from almost 30 well-known artists.

The exhibition boasts a variety of painting styles and themes such as landscapes, sunsets, animals, plants, the sea and people. A special feature of the show is series of 150 x 150mm paintings, one from each artist, which are $80 each.

Calendars featuring the paintings are also for sale. The exhibition, in the Theatre Bar upstairs in the Turner Centre, will run until at least the end of November.

— by Marlowe McAngus (age 13)

