Police are closing in on two men who robbed a Northland superette at gunpoint while four children in the store cowered in fear.

The men entered Waipapa Superette and Lotto about 4.30pm on Saturday armed with a rifle or air gun and a hammer.

Police say one man ''waved his rifle up and down the aisle'' while the other emptied the Lotto till, jumped he counter and helped himself to the cigarette cabinet.

They also stole SPCA and Kidney Kids charity boxes.

Children can be seen in the store while the offender points a gun down the aisle of the Waipapa Superette during the Saturday afternoon robbery. Photo / supplied

The men then jumped into a car which had been stolen a few days earlier and fled north on State Highway 10.

The car was found abandoned on Puketi Rd, Okaihau, yesterday with the offenders' clothing inside.

They had their faces covered but at one stage a bandanna worn by the man holding the rifle slipped down, allowing CCTV cameras to capture his face.

The real breakthrough came yesterday when police trawling through CCTV footage in Whangārei found the same car had called in to the Z service station in Kamo on Friday night and Z Porowini before the robbery.

One of the drivers was wearing clothing identical to that of the rifle-wielding robber.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises this man seen with the getaway vehicle at Z Porowini in Whangārei before the robbery. Photo / supplied

Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy, of Mid North police, urged anyone who recognised the men, or who had seen the car in Whangārei prior to the robbery, to call the Kaikohe station on (09) 405 2960 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

He also wanted to hear from anyone who had seen the robbery or the getaway car heading north. The robbery could have ended with someone being seriously injured.

''It's another example of dairies being targeted for cash and cigarettes. It's just not good enough for hard-working members of the public to be terrorised like this. The shopkeepers weren't the only victims, there were customers in the shop at the time, including children. Any of them could have been hurt.''

At one point a bandanna covering the face of the offender holding the rifle slipped down to reveal his face. Photo / supplied

The two young children and two teens in the shop at the time were ''really shaken up'', as was a man at the Lotto counter. The weapon may have been an air gun but would have looked like a rifle to anyone in the store, he said.

The manager of Waipapa Superette, Pushpa, did not want to comment on the robbery.

She did, however, want to thank her customers for their support and police for their efforts to find the offenders.

The Nissan Primera used in the robbery was stolen from a locked garage in Okaihau early Thursday morning.

The thieves switched the number plates and replaced the Nissan badge with a Mazda logo.