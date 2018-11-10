Aki

is the title of a joint exhibition by art students graduating from NorthTec's Bachelor of Applied Arts (Digital and Visual) and Toi Te Wai-Ngārahu-Maunga Kura Toi (Bachelor of Maori Arts) programmes.

It is the first graduate show held jointly by students of both degrees.

Aki means to encourage, to challenge, to launch. Aki is all forms of care and all forms of looking after things; and as NorthTec says goodbye to the graduating art students, the public is invited to come together and celebrate the individuals that are adding to a diverse collective of contemporary art.

Advertisement

Toi Te Pito is the arts precinct that is home to NorthTec's two contemporary arts degrees, and the Geoff Wilson Gallery, where the Aki exhibition will run from November 14-30.

The Bachelor of Applied Arts students have studied a wide variety of techniques in drawing, inter media, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, graphic design and digital arts.

The Bachelor of Māori Art – Maunga Kura Toi students had a unique opportunity to learn Whakairo (carving), Raranga (weaving) or Rauangi (Visual Arts), all the while gaining a deeper understanding of Nga Toi (Maori Arts).

The 17 students are showcasing their works in the Geoff Wilson Gallery, including painting, photo/print, installation, raranga, game design, sculpture and whakairo.

Applied arts student and sculptor Emma Snell says: "These past three years have been challenging but helpful and as someone who intended to be an illustrator, now sculptor, I am eagerly awaiting graduation so I can share my passions with the public."

The exhibition will be opening on November 14, from 4.30pm-6.30pm, and is then on Monday to Friday, 11am-5pm, until November 30.