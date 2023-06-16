Voyager 2023 media awards

Armyworm, cost of living crisis and wild supermarket domination all threatening food security in Northland - report

Jenny Ling
By
8 mins to read
Jen Ross, who runs a market garden in Waipu, said armyworm has done “months of damage” to their vegetable crops – one of many factors putting the squeeze on food security. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Soaring supermarket prices, wild weather, wages not keeping up with inflation, a relentless cost of living crisis that’s putting a strain on foodbanks, and a plant pest that’s decimating the crops of Northland growers.

There

