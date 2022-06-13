Armed police respond to incident in Western Hills Drive, Whangārei

Police on Western Hills Drive this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police have closed a section of Western Hills Dr following an unspecified incident.

"The road is closed between Central Ave and Selwyn Ave and diversions are in place," a police spokesperson said.

"Locals are advised to avoid the area."

No further information is currently available, the spokesperson added.

Traffic is backed up through town and the Avenues following the road closure.

A reporter at the scene said a number of armed police and detectives were present.