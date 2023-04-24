The Whangārei Cenotaph, in Laurie Hall Park, at Anzac Day 2022. Photo / Tania Whyte

The sounds of bagpipes can be heard cutting through the early morning darkness around downtown Whangārei as Anzac Day commemorations get underway in Northland.

By 5.30am, hundreds of people already lined Hannah St ready to march to Laurie Hall Park. Those gathered before dawn are rugged up against the morning’s chill.

Children, as young as six, stand alongside veterans, whose medals are proudly adorned on their winter coats.

Among those gathered in the darkness is the North Caledonian Pipe Band.

Band member Leila Hamilton described the dawn service as an “emotive” time.

”It’s about taking time to remember those who fought for us. For me, it’s about my grandad.”

This year’s Anzac Day is the first in uniform for Private Borrell from Northland Company 36 Battalion.

He had just recently completed his basic training, he said.

“So I’m fresh-faced into the unit.”

He felt “very connected” to everyone that has come before him, especially family members who served in the past.

Led by the sound of a single drum, the march wound its way to Laurie Hall Park as members of the public watched on from where they stood roadside.

The framed portrait of a fallen corporal is firmly held by a man marching alongside veterans, members of the military and the New Zealand Police. They walk shoulder to shoulder with the Horahora and Kamo scout groups, Shackleton Sea Scouts and high school students from around the district.

Further north, hundreds of people have gathered at Remembrance Park in Kaitāia for the Anzac Dawn service.

Anzac Day dawn service at Remembrance Park in Kaitāia. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The Kaitāia dawn service at Remembrance Park. Photo / Mayjanne Jensen







