Northland's Blair Tuke will again take to the waters under the Team New Zealand banner as they vie for the America's Cup. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's Blair Tuke will again take to the waters under the Team New Zealand banner as they vie for the America's Cup. Photo / Tania Whyte

Star sailor Blair Tuke has signed on to be part of "one of the strongest lineups" in the country's America's Cup history.

Northland born Tuke's signature, alongside fellow talent Peter Burling from Tauranga, for the event in 2024 follows months of uncertainty around whether he would fully commit to the next Cup cycle.

The pair have sailed with the team in their last two America's Cup campaigns, first prying the Auld Mug from the grasp of Oracle Team USA in Bermuda in 2017 before defending it on home waters in Auckland in 2021.

Peter Burling, left, and Blair Tuke have both signed on with Team New Zealand for the 2024 America's Cup. Photo / Tania Whyte

However, some doubt surrounded their commitment to another America's Cup campaign after a written statement was sent to the Herald in October stating they would like "more clarity on the fundamentals of the event" before committing to another campaign.

But those doubts have dissolved as Tuke will join Australians Nathan Outteridge and Glen Ashby; and Kiwis Josh Junior and Andy Maloney - all to be skippered by Burling.

Emirates Team New Zealand said in a statement their focus would be on "the performance and development of the boat" as well "the all-important strategical decision making during the 37th America's Cup".

The core six are expected to be bolstered at a later date when grinders or cyclors "will begin full-time training to provide the power for the 3rd generation of AC75's," the statement continued.

Teams are permitted to commence sailing new boats in September and October 2022.

Emirates Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge was a key part of putting together "one of the strongest lineups in the team's history".

"Clearly we are very happy to have the depth of talent that we have in the sailing team right now. The strength of our core sailing team is clear to see, there isn't many things in sailing that haven't been achieved by this group of guys collectively," Shoebridge said.

Tuke and Burling have both decided not to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 49er class which comes in the wake of their podium finishes at the last three Games.

Stepping out of the 49er wasn't an easy decision for the pair but after six World Championship titles, and three back to back Olympic campaigns resulting in two silver and one gold medal for their country they felt the time was right.

"It's not retirement from the Olympics, we'll never say never," Tuke told the Herald.

"We step aside knowing there is a breadth of talent within the New Zealand Sailing Team that will represent Aotearoa strongly at the Olympic Games in Paris."

Tuke isn't Northland's only recent brush with America's Cup greats. Port Nikau in Whangārei has played host to the three legends of New Zealand sailing history.

One of the America's Cup greats hosted by Port Nikau in Whangārei. Photo / supplied

A post to their Facebook page said they were in the company of NZL-38 or "Black Magic" which "Team New Zealand sailed in the 1995 Louis Vuitton Cup of San Diego, never losing on the water".

"Then they switched to her sister boat NZL-32 for the America's Cup, notching up a perfect 5-0 record against Dennis Conner, led by Sir Peter Blake.

"And for the award-winning trifecta, we also have NZL-92 and her sister boat...NZL-92 won the 2007 Louis Vuitton cup and earned the right to challenge the America's Cup but famously lost to the Swiss 5-2," the post read.