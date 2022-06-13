The carving at the top of Parihaka Scenic Reserve, in Whangārei, which is getting extra funding to get rid of pests.

Whangārei's Parihaka Scenic Reserve has won a number of environmental awards and now it's getting more than $590,000 over the next 10 years to help eliminate predators from the 400ha reserve.

Native wildlife residing in Parihaka Reserve - Whangārei's iconic landmark - will be better protected over the next decade, thanks to new funding.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) has allocated extra funding for the next 10 years - at $59,000 a year - to expand on existing predator control efforts and help preserve and protect the reserve's native wildlife.

The funding will be managed through Tiakina Whangārei, a community-led initiative encouraging urban predator control to support New Zealand's goal of becoming predator-free by 2050.

There is also more funding allocated as part of the wider Predator-Free Whangārei project co-ordinated by the Northland Regional Council, focusing solely on stoat control.

This has allowed a dedicated stoat trapper to set up and maintain stoat traps across the existing Parihaka Reserve trapping network, as well as expanding this trapping area.

Sue Hodge, WDC Parks and Recreation Manager, said the funding will provide much-needed support for those already working hard to control introduced predators in our treasured natural environment.

"It's important for us to recognise the immense efforts of our local Landcare groups, while also looking ahead to how we can continue to expand on their great work. This funding will help us manage, plan and move towards a predator-free 2050."

Tiakina Whangārei co-ordinator Dr Dai Morgan said the funding is an opportunity to help the thousands of locals who enjoy Parihaka every week to better connect with, and care for, the reserve's native wildlife.

"Although many locals walk the tracks on the Parihaka Reserve - sometimes daily - they could be unaware of the many introduced mammalian predators like rats, possums and stoats that threaten our native population of flora and fauna,'' Morgan said.

"As well as expanding on the existing predator control efforts of our amazing local Landcare groups, this funding will help us better understand the relationship other people have to this amazing taonga, so we can work to strengthen that connection."

As a first step, an online survey is underway to find out how people are using the reserve and what's important to them. The survey is open to both residents and visitors to the area as Parihaka is also a popular tourist attraction.

"This survey will better inform the future pest management plan of the Parihaka Reserve and how we can best support all the native wildlife that resides in this urban sanctuary," she said.

The funding will build on the long-term predator control efforts of the established Parihaka Community Landcare Group, which has contributed more than 500 hours of volunteer work each year since 2016. This work has seen the removal of thousands of rats and possums, which has resulted in these species being maintained at relatively low numbers over the 100 ha that the group works.

The group has also carried out pest management surveys and also targeted weed species in the area.

The survey can be found at: tiakinawhangarei.co.nz

■ The Parihaka Reserve:

Standing 241 metres above sea level, Parihaka is one of Whangārei's most iconic landmarks and a must-do for visitors and travellers to the city of Whangārei.

The reserve is reputedly the largest pā site in New Zealand and is a two-time Green Flag Award Winner, an international award rewarding the best parks and green spaces. At the time, the reserves' focus on nature conservation and sustainable practices was praised.

The summit of Mount Parihaka has had a huge overhaul in recent years. It's home to a large obelisk, Whangārei's World War II War Memorial, which glows red at night to remember those that have fallen. A rock carving has also been added representing the mauri of Parihaka, its life force, thus emphasising the significance of the mountain for local Māori.

The lookout platform itself offers unique panoramic views as well as interesting facts about the area.