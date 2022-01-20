Ahipara residents urgently evacuated from their beachfront houses as a large wildfire closed in overnight have been able to return to home.
Six properties in Te Kōhanga (Shipwreck Bay) were evacuated as the fire, sparked at 1am on Friday, tore through around 5ha of vegetation on the hillside above the houses.
About 35 volunteer firefighters from Ahipara, Kaitāia, Mangonui, Broadwood, Houhora and Karikari spent four hours battling in the dark to bring the blaze under control.
Two tankers alongside two rural fire appliances and six urban appliances tackled the fire from the beachfront as residents gathered at a safe distance on the sand to watch the emergency response unfold.
Ahipara fire chief Dave Ross said the fire had surrounded four homes in the popular bay, getting as close as 1.5m away.
"It was a big blaze when we arrived, it was really going for it," he said.
Fortunately, the "amazing" work by the cohesive crews meant no structures fell victim to the inferno.
"We were good enough that not even a guttering was lost which can usually happen when a fire gets that close to a structure," he said.
Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Scott Marchant said the fire was contained and ground crews, supported by two helicopters, were dealing with smouldering vegetation and small flare-ups.
He expected the crews would be on-site most of the day.
A fire investigator was currently at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.
A police spokesman said they were looking into whether the fire was suspicious.