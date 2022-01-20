Emergency services battled a blaze near Ahipara, at 3.30am on Friday. Video / Ahiparadise / Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

Ahipara residents urgently evacuated from their beachfront houses as a large wildfire closed in overnight have been able to return to home.

Six properties in Te Kōhanga (Shipwreck Bay) were evacuated as the fire, sparked at 1am on Friday, tore through around 5ha of vegetation on the hillside above the houses.

The fire closed in on beachfront homes that were evacuated overnight. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

About 35 volunteer firefighters from Ahipara, Kaitāia, Mangonui, Broadwood, Houhora and Karikari spent four hours battling in the dark to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters at the scene of a large wildfire that tore through the hillside of Shipwreck Bay in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

Two tankers alongside two rural fire appliances and six urban appliances tackled the fire from the beachfront as residents gathered at a safe distance on the sand to watch the emergency response unfold.

Fire appliances tackle the blaze from the beachfront. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

Ahipara fire chief Dave Ross said the fire had surrounded four homes in the popular bay, getting as close as 1.5m away.

"It was a big blaze when we arrived, it was really going for it," he said.

Despite the close proximity of the flames to several homes, no structures were damaged thanks to the "amazing work" of the firefighters. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

Fortunately, the "amazing" work by the cohesive crews meant no structures fell victim to the inferno.

"We were good enough that not even a guttering was lost which can usually happen when a fire gets that close to a structure," he said.

The fire tore through around 5ha of vegetation at the popular surf spot, Shipwreck Bay. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Scott Marchant said the fire was contained and ground crews, supported by two helicopters, were dealing with smouldering vegetation and small flare-ups.

A firefighter dampens down a hotspot on the hillside above Shipwreck Bay, near Ahipara. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

He expected the crews would be on-site most of the day.

Ahipara fire chief Dave Ross says the blaze "was going for it" when firefighters arrived shortly after 1am. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

A fire investigator was currently at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

A police spokesman said they were looking into whether the fire was suspicious.