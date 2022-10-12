Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Agricultural emissions: Federated Farmers - three out of five Northland beef farms in danger of closing

Imran Ali
By
4 mins to read
Colin Hannah says three out of five farms in Northland will disappear if the Government's agricultural emission reduction proposals went ahead. Photo / Supplied

Colin Hannah says three out of five farms in Northland will disappear if the Government's agricultural emission reduction proposals went ahead. Photo / Supplied

Three out of five beef farms in Northland will disappear if the Government's plans to impose charges on agricultural emissions becomes law, Federated Farmers warn.

Colin Hannah, president of the Federated Farmers in Northland, said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate