'A terrible thing': Hapū decry attack on Russell's historic flagpole

Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri says the attack on Russell's historic flagpole - erected by Maihi Kawiti in 1858 - is disappointing and upsetting. Photo / Peter de Graaf

For the first time in living memory, Russell hapū won't be able to raise Te Kara (the flag) at historic Maiki Hill at dawn on Waitangi Day tomorrow.

That's because someone has made a concerted effort to destroy the flagpole by sawing it halfway through, cutting supporting cables and daubing the post and plaque in graffiti.

Emergency repairs have been carried out to stop the flagpole from toppling over and the top of Maiki Hill has been fenced off for safety until permanent repairs can be carried out.

A similar graffiti attack occurred in November with identical purple paint.

On that occasion, the post was spraypainted with the misspelled word 'fredom' and a crossed-out NWO, which is thought to refer to conspiracy theories claiming a secretive elite is planning a New World Order.

Police and Kororāreka Marae want to hear from anyone who recognises this distinctive paint used in the November attack and again this week. Photo / supplied

The flagpole is famous for being chopped down several times by Ngāpuhi chief Hone Heke and his men — on the final occasion as a signal to launch an attack on the town then known as Kororāreka — but the current pole was erected by Maihi Kawiti, son of the Ngāti Hine chief Te Ruki Kawiti, in 1858.

Te Ruki Kawiti built the famous fighting pā at Ruapekapeka, the site of the final battle of the 1845-46 Northern War.

Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri said the attack on a wāhi tapu and a site of international significance was disappointing.

However, she urged people not to jump to conclusions about who was responsible or what their motives were.

It was also not clear whether the pole had been cut only halfway through because the attackers had been disturbed or whether they intended it to fall at a later time, possibly when people were present.

DOC contractors have reinforced the flagpole to stop it toppling in high winds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rewiri (Ngāre Raumati, Ngāti Manu) said she discovered purple graffiti daubed on the pole, memorial stone and a carpark sign on Monday morning.

At the time she didn't notice that the wooden pole had been cut several metres from the ground where the metal sheathing ends.

Two of the four support cables had also been cut, probably with a portable grinder.

It was likely the attack occurred on Sunday night because there was no damage the previous morning.

''It's upsetting for us. We've let the Kawiti whānau know — they're very closely connected to the pou — as well as [Ngāti Hine leader] Pita Tipene.''

Rewiri said the incident made it clear security cameras were needed on Maiki Hill.

Hapū had long been reluctant to put up a gate at the entrance which could be locked at night, but that could become necessary. That would also stop people staying overnight in the carpark.

Rewiri urged anyone who recognised the distinctive paint or tags to contact the marae or police.

''We know there are people who will know who has done this. We are asking them to come forward and own up. We don't mind disagreement but to do something like this ... We don't understand what they were trying to achieve.''

The United Tribes flag was raised on various significant occasions throughout the year, including Waitangi Day. It could be clearly seen across the water at Te Tii Marae and the Treaty Grounds.

This year would be the first time it could not be raised for as long as she could remember.

''It tells the hapū across the water we are with them. It is to acknowledge the past, our collective hapū, the conflicts that happened here shortly after the Treaty was signed, and the reconciliation that is still progressing,'' Rewiri said.

''Because of Covid the commemorations at Waitangi, which attract about 40,000 people, can't go ahead. And now we can't raise Te Kara. It's disappointing.''

The flag is raised to mark the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Kororāreka in 2020. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Renowned Whangārei carver Te Warahi Hetaraka was expected to meet Department of Conservation historic ranger Andrew Blanshard yesterday to discuss how to best repair the pole.

Ngāti Hine leader Pita Tipene said the attack was ''a terrible thing''.

''Maihi Kawiti led the re-erection of the flagpole in 1858 so all the hapū in the area — Ngati Hine, Ngāti Manu, Te Kapotai — were involved. When our ancestors are involved in re-erecting a flagpole after earlier cutting it down, we take that extremely seriously.''

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy speaks during a historic reconciliation ceremony at the Russell flagpole in February 2018. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In February 2018 then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy took part in a historically significant reconciliation ceremony at the flagpole.

One of her predecessors had been invited to the blessing of Maihi Kawiti's new flagpole exactly 160 years earlier but had refused.

''Better late than never,'' Dame Patsy said.

Police investigating the attack are urging anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 220202/8881. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.