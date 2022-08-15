Whangārei Riding for the Disabled long-time volunteer Jim Blood celebrates his award. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Volunteering runs through the veins of 82-year-old Jim Blood who continues to add to his 20-year stint at a Whangārei horsemanship programme for kids with disabilities.

Blood's decades of service at the Whangārei New Zealand Riding for the Disabled Association (NZRDA) have been acknowledged in Parliament.

He was named a runner-up for the Long Service – Individual title at the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards earlier this year.

"I get as much out of it as giving," said Blood, who helps the not-for-profit organisation provide horse riding services to disabled children and young adults.

Each term 80 kids ride a horse through the scheme, previous visitors often say they remember going riding at the stables years after they've grown up.

The riding group began in the late 1970s and is located at the Barge Show Grounds, Maunu.

Blood began volunteering at Riding for the Disabled after he and a friend were made redundant and spotted an advertisement in the paper.

Not only did his two decades of service earn him a national parliamentary award – but he also scored a brand new jacket and beanie.

"It's taken me 20 years to get a decent jacket," he joked.

The organisation relies on the dedication of its volunteers, who commit 280 hours a year on average to bolster the four paid staff.

Volunteers support the team to clean, groom, feed and lead its herd of seven horses ranging in age from 5 years to 22 years old.

"People say volunteers are good but only good people volunteer," Blood said.

He said he doesn't play favourites with the apple of his eye being a 20-year-old horse called Puffy.

Currently, the organisation is looking for two more horses to add to its family and is always looking for people to volunteer.

Over the years Blood has noticed a trend in volunteering he would like to see change.

"Not enough men volunteer, it's always the ladies."

