30 new Northland teachers graduate in Whangārei

The University of Auckland Tai Tokerau campus graduation march through Whangārei on Wednesday. Photos / Tania Whyte.

Lisa Watson received her Doctor Of Education and Tamati Rakena his Master Of Education at the University of Auckland Tai Tokerau campus graduation in Whangārei on Wednesday.

Jacob Phillips graduated with a Bachelor of Education (Huarahi Māori Specialisation) from the University of Auckland's Tai Tokerau campus this week.

By Mike Dinsdale

The culmination of many years studying has played out in Whangārei with the graduation of more than 30 new teachers.

The annual University of Auckland Tai Tokerau campus graduation on Wednesday saw more than 30 graduands march through the city centre to Forum North for their formal ceremony.

The majority of them graduated with a Bachelor of Education (Teaching) or Bachelor of Education (Huarahi Māori Specialisation) which are both three-year courses.

However, this year there were also a Master of Education graduand, and a Doctor of Education graduand, Dr Maia Hetaraka, lecturer and programme leader at the campus, said.

Lisa Watson received her Doctor of Education, which involved a total of 11 years study. Also yesterday Tamati Rakena received his Master of Education which required five years study.

Hetaraka said the graduation sees many new teachers ready to go into the classroom, with most hoping to work within Northland - their home region.

Wednesday's procession started at Laurie Hall Park, where the graduands then marched to Forum North for the wero and karanga.

Located on Alexander St in Whangārei, the Tai Tokerau Campus has been providing students living in the Northland area with a wider range of high-quality educational opportunities for more than 20 years.

Many of the campus' graduates can be found working in Northland schools and associated education-related industries.