Being overweight is not healthy for anyone. Neither is a sedentary lifestyle.

However, it is not the occasional hot fudge sundae, birthday cake, or missed exercise routine that causes the body to expand beyond its ideal weight.

It is years of indulging in unhealthy habits - wrong foods, sedentary lifestyles and indulgent, over-eating that creates this monster.

Where did these unhealthy habits come from? Years of conditioning, beginning in childhood and our responses to the environment around us. We are constantly programming ourselves with repetition and this goes on to dictate our habits.

Repetition is what gives our brains a break from thinking too much about any single task and saves on energy expended. However, this process works whether our actions are healthy ones or destructive ones.

When we repeat unhealthy actions over and over, they become automatic unhealthy habits.

Enter the science of neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity is the ability of the brain to form and reorganise synaptic connections, especially in response to learning or experience or following an injury. It is the brain's amazing ability to adapt and change.

These physiological changes occur as a result of our personal interactions with the environment around us.

That's why our childhood years are critical. It's during these times that our brains are getting wired for the first time, establishing patterns that, for the most part, will be used and have some effect on us for the rest of our lives.

It was previously believed that the brain ceased to be plastic after childhood. But all that changed when enormous amounts of research revealed that our brains continue to adapt and change throughout adulthood.

Making good habits at the gym. Unhealthy habits and behavioral patterns can be re-wired and changed with conscious, focused attention creating new electrical pathways in our brain. Photo / Getty Images

Even teenagers experience a second surge of wiring, providing another valuable opportunity for new patterns/behaviours to be formed.

Without a doubt, younger children adapt easier because their brains are still very plastic. Compare how fast a child might learn a new language to the struggle most adults would encounter.

However, adults can change, it's just not as easy because their brains have lost some of their youthful plasticity, causing fixed thoughts, actions and perceptions.

Life does not just happen to us while we are "sitting ducks". We are not victims (unless we claim it by being it). We are creators and participate in our own evolution by the choices we make about what environmental factors we engage in. It is these factors that play an integral role in what shapes and structures our body.

If you find yourself in an unhealthy situation (such as being overweight), don't dismay, and most of all, don't become a victim. Be responsible. Accept the situation you find yourself in (without judgment).

This is what empowers you to change it, not placing blame outside of yourself. Playing victim and placing blame outside of yourself gives your power to those people or circumstances you are blaming.

The good news is, you are not stuck with the unhealthy habits that control your thoughts and actions and position in life.

According to Dr Bruce Lipton, our unhealthy habits and behavioral patterns can be re-wired and changed with conscious focused attention.

It is conscious focus that creates new electrical pathways in our brains.

Conscious focus is what creates a new electrical pattern/cable to replace the old one. This new electrical cable becomes fatter and keeps getting thicker as long as our focus is there.

However, if we stop focusing on our new behavioral pattern, the electricity reverts to the "old cable" (old unhealthy pathway) if it is still the thicker of the two cables because, like everything else, electricity flows through the path of least resistance.

Once our new neural pattern/pathway becomes thicker than our old one, our new cable/pattern operates on auto-pilot and will run on its own without the need for our focused conscious attention.

In other words, we have created a new healthy habit to replace the old unhealthy one!

According to the book The Talent Code by author Dan Coyle, the main key to making our consciously chosen wiring stick is to hold the powerful intention that "I want to know this for the rest of my life".

This suggestion causes the brain to coat the new electrical cable/pathway with myelin insulation, making it much more permanent pattern.

Neuroplasticity comes into play throughout our lives because the brain is a powerful tool that is empowered to do anything, we put our minds to. In other words, our focused attention of energy, what we continually repeat is that powerful tool.

You could think of neuroplasticity as the "muscle-boosting" part of the brain. All actions we repeat become stronger while those we ignore become weaker and eventually fade away.

Learning new skills, changing destructive habits to healthy ones and developing a stronger memory are all possible because of the brain's ability to form new neural pathways.

Don't waste the gift of neuroplasticity. Practice makes perfect when it comes to your brain!

You can become healthy and fit with your conscious choices. But only you are empowered to make them.

• Carolyn Hansen is co-owner at Anytime Fitness.