There's a relatively new kid on the block in 21st century medicine that many of us will be lucky enough to benefit from in our lifetime.

"Regenerative medicine" is the term used to describe the new and exciting techniques that use cellular components such as stem cells along with various hormones (chemical messengers) to stimulate stem cells to self-heal or "regenerate" from within to address a range of degenerative diseases and their prevention.

This new exciting technology brings promising alternatives to the more traditional solutions that have typically involved surgery or multiple drug cocktails (in some cases no solution at all).

All we need to do is to start a programme of strength training and stick with it 2-3 times weekly using just 6-8 different exercises. Photo / Getty Images

Stem cells are unspecialised cells capable of renewing themselves through cell division. This makes them the repair experts of the human body. They renew, repair and replace old, worn-out or damaged cells and tissues. Unfortunately, our stem cells diminish in quantity and quality as we grow older - just when we seem to need them the most.

Although regenerative medicine is destined to revolutionise mainstream medicine in the next decade, the debate on what stem cells should be harvested and how to use them rages on in the medical community. This exciting medical science is still in its infancy and many years and billions of dollars in research away. That could be discouraging news except for one thing…

We don't have to wait for medical science to figure it out. We already have access to our own personal human stem cells that we can put to work immediately improving our health, disease proofing our body, fighting off the effects of aging, rebuilding muscle, losing excess body fat and boosting our energy reserves.

All we need to do in order to get these "stem cells" to kick into action is to start a programme of strength training exercise and stick with it 2-3 times weekly using just 6-8 different exercises. The health benefits obtained by this complete all in one exercise programme, when performed at the right intensity, cannot be duplicated by any other form of exercise.

There are only two signals you can give your body – growth or decay and your body chooses between these two things based on the commands that you give it every single minute of every day.

We were designed to move – a lot. Vigorous movement (such as when you work your muscles) tells your body you are alive and your strength is needed.

Strength building and maintaining exercise is the master signaller, setting hundreds of chemical cascades into motion instructing your cells to rejuvenate, renew, repair, replace and rebuild. Our exercised muscles control the chemistry of growth.

Lack of this type of movement signals the opposite - decay and degeneration sets in place a preprogrammed 'shut down mode' as you are telling your body that you no longer need your body strength.

It's proper exercise that stimulates stem cells to release high concentrations of growth factors into the circulatory system of the body.



If you are just starting with this type of exercise, simply introduce your body to each new exercise gently and be sure to focus on form. It's ultimately important to get proper form down first before pushing your body too fast or too hard.



When muscles are worked in a "slow controlled" manner through their complete range of movement under an adequate "load" (resistance or weight), a physiological message is sent to your stem cells.

These stem cells respond to the call to action of muscle strengthening work triggering the release of human growth hormone (HGH) and growth factors. When they arrive at the muscle sites used to lift weights, they get right to work, fusing and building new muscle tissue.

It's this fusion of muscle cells and growth that leads to stronger muscles and improved health.

Even as you sit and read this, your muscle stem cells are standing by waiting for the exercise trigger to leap into action. They are ready and able to get to work making you stronger, boosting your disease protection (especially cancer) and improving your overall health.

On the other hand, if you spend most of your day sitting, consistently engaged in a sedentary life, you are passing up the chance to harness the rejuvenation power of your personal, regenerating stem cells. A sad waste of nature's gift and ability for self-healing.

While not all health issues are avoidable, continuing research supports the fact that a large percentage of disease-related deaths – possibly even the majority - are directly linked to lifestyle choices, and not surprisingly the lack of exercise and diet are the major players.

But the good news is, you are empowered to control both those factors. You can protect your health, feel better and boost your ability to fight off cancer and other diseases by engaging in proper strength training exercise combined with smart food choices.

Remember, stem cells are the body's most powerful means of healing. They repair organs (liver, pancreas and lungs for example), heal ligaments, tendons and cartilage and the neurological tissues of the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

You will not only gain the super physical health benefits that stem cells offer when you exercise, but your mental and emotional states get a boost as well. You will be happier and better prepared to accept and overcome the ups and downs that challenge our busy lives. And, you will sleep like a baby. In short, your self-esteem soars and you will ooze self-confidence.

The body is an amazing well-tuned system with incredible healing abilities. But these healing properties need to be triggered and proper exercise is the key that stimulates them to action.

Don't put off exercising one more day. It may seem burdensome to add to your already packed schedule, but these activities buy you time in the long run and return your investment back tenfold. Once you begin to see and enjoy the benefits that strength training exercise offers, you will wish you had started sooner.

• Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.