Car and motorbike enthusiasts will be in heaven on Sunday when arguably Northland's largest vehicle show — the Waipū Car and Bike Show - is held.

Hundreds of classic and modern cars, along with a broad range of motorbikes, will be on show at Caledonian Park, in The Centre, Waipū, from 10am to 2pm.

Organisers are inviting all car and motorbike enthusiasts to display their collections for the pleasure young and old to view.

The exciting array of vehicles will take people back in time or push them to the future in one park at one time.

There are prizes for exhibitors, free entertainment for children, food, coffee, stalls and MC DJ entertainment.

It is a Waipū Lions event, hosted by the Whangārei Holden Car Club, with all funds raised going to Bream Bay St John and Bream Bay College students who volunteer for the day.

This is a family, alcohol-free, dog-free and patch-free event, with entry $5 and under 10-year-olds free.

More info on the Waipū Car and Bike Show Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/2539754376034799/.