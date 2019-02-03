ArtBeat's 23rd on Saturday's proved it's still a much loved community day.
Cafler Park was again the venue for Whangārei's free, family-friendly interactive creative event. Features included the kids' interactive area with the popular face-painting station and a Youth Zone with a number of e-game and digital stalls. A food market, art and crafts stalls, buskers and Pacifika Fusion Festival added to the fun. Tania Whyte was there with her camera.
Whether you’re looking to buy or rent, OneRoof.co.nz has everything you need to find your dream home.