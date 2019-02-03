ArtBeat's 23rd on Saturday's proved it's still a much loved community day.
Cafler Park was again the venue for Whangārei's free, family-friendly interactive creative event. Features included the kids' interactive area with the popular face-painting station and a Youth Zone with a number of e-game and digital stalls. A food market, art and crafts stalls, buskers and Pacifika Fusion Festival added to the fun. Tania Whyte was there with her camera.

Izzy Hill, aged 9, had fun with a giant bubble wand.
Chrissy Kupa-Wichman added Pacific flair to the day.
Debbie Walters-Brown holds the looking glass to show Hazel MacDonald her cat-like painted face
The Stone family are mum Esther holding one-year old Eva, with Thomas, 10, left, Nathaniel, 6, and Eilijah, 8
Brigid Sinclair, of A Choired Taste, orchestrated a group singing event
Wyatt Parry thought there was no better way to cool down than up a tree with an icecream.
ArtBeat at Cafler Park Jo Higgins has a day with her granddaughters Tia,8 and Sayde,6, Welsh. 02nd Feb 2019 Photo Tania Whyte
