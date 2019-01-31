Big prizes in Art 'n Tartan 2019

Huge category prizes are up for grabs in this year's Waipū Art 'n Tartan Wearable Art awards along with a host of special awards.

Beyond Optical reality, one of the entries in last year's Art 'n Tartan awards, created by Sue Welford. Photo/Peter Grant

An innovative part of the new look Art 'n Tartan is the main open category where artists may create a garment with no holds barred. Entitled "Absolutely Plaidulous", the only criteria for all entries in this category is that they must include a visible amount of tartan - this also applies to all other categories.

First time entrants will be judged in the category "Untapped Tartan Talent" for first time entrants and "Don't Stop Me Now" for student entrants 16 years and under.

Global Ties, by Trish Devine. Photo/Peter Grant

"Art's Desire" is the open section for hats, handbags, adult masks, shoes or sporrans where once again, freedom of expression is the byword. Children can create "A Canny Celtic Creature" and the usual workshops for making these will be held later in the year.

Entry forms are available from the Waipū museum website www.waipumuseum.com. Closing date for entries is April 19 and preliminary judging in June.

Golf season swings into action

A new season of golf is about to tee off at Waipū Golf Club. First up is an Opening Day Mixed Tournament on February 9. Entry is $10, prizes are Waipū Golf Club vouchers.

Multi-tee start from 9am to 10am. Men's tees are blue and white, ladies yellow. NZGA handicap applies, competition is stableford. You will be allocated a handicap if non-affiliated, one non-affiliated player permitted per group of four.

All are welcome, book your tee time now by emailing waipu@golf.co.nz or phone 09 432 0259. Ladies Opening Day is a fun nine-hole ladies tournament on February 12. No charge – just turn up on the day and bring your friends. Multi-tee start from 9am. Email or call the golf club on the numbers above for more information.

Parkinson's support meeting

Waipū Area Parkinson's Support Group meet for the first time this year on February 15 at their usual venue, the Waipū Presbyterian Church hall at 50 The Centre in Waipū, from 10am to 12pm.

Morning tea is provided and all are welcome. Guest speaker is Karen Schade, the new community engagement adviser for Parkinson's in Northland, Auckland and Waikato. She will talk about her role and is keen to find out what support is needed in the Bream Bay community.

Football training starts

Men's pre-season training kicks off this evening at Bream Bay United Football Club, so if you're keen to have a go, get your boots on and get down to the Ruakākā sports fields at 6pm. New members are welcome.

Queen will rock you in Waipū

Get your Bohemian Rhapsody on and head along to the Freddie Mercury and Queen Tribute Show on March 2 at the Waipū Citizens and Services Club, 18 Nova Scotia Drive, from 7.30-10.30pm.

This ever-popular tribute group from Madsen Promotions will give you a chance to belt out all the great Queen hits on what promises to be an entertaining evening. Tickets available now from the club bar.

Pukapuka Party 2019

If you have children and want to encourage their reading, keep March 2 free – that's the date of the next Bream Bay Pukapuka party at the Ruakākā Village Green from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

This is the fourth year the Bream Bay Learning Community have run the public event designed to increase and encourage children's literacy, with plenty of literacy-based activities, fun and food for all. If your group would like to take part in the day, email breambaylearning@gmail.com.

■ Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Northern Advocate readers.