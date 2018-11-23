RESTAURANT AND BAR MANAGER

Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar is seeking a Restaurant and Bar Manager.

Applicants ideally should:

Have proven minimum experience of 2 years in a busy café or restaurant

Hold a current Duty Manager's Licence

Be an experienced Barista and bartender

Be experienced in running overall operations of a very busy restaurant and bar

Hospitality qualifications would be considered.

Please send your CV to:

alfrescospaihia@gmail.com

or drop your CV to:

Alfresco's Restaurant & Bar

6 Marsden Road

Paihia

Bay of Islands