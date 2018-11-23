RESTAURANT AND BAR MANAGER
Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar is seeking a Restaurant and Bar Manager.
Applicants ideally should:
Have proven minimum experience of 2 years in a busy café or restaurant
Hold a current Duty Manager's Licence
Be an experienced Barista and bartender
Be experienced in running overall operations of a very busy restaurant and bar
Hospitality qualifications would be considered.
Please send your CV to:
alfrescospaihia@gmail.com
or drop your CV to:
Alfresco's Restaurant & Bar
6 Marsden Road
Paihia
Bay of Islands
