BROKER VACANCY
in our new "Town Basin" office - Whangarei
Would you like to:
Be self-employed with the support of New Zealand's largest Marine brokerage
Follow a proven marine brokerage business system
What you will need to be a successful Marine Broker:
Self discipline, self motivation, honesty
Ability to communicate and establish rapport
Negotiation skills
Self-confidence to work successfully while unsupervised
A keen interest in all things boating
If this sounds like you please contact: Bruce Leggatt
Email: bruce@gulfgroup.co.nz
or Phone 0274-762-066