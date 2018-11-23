MEN'S SHED CO-ORDINATOR

The Whangarei Men's Shed is looking for a contracted part-time shed coordinator.

The role involves working with a team to ensure the Shed sessions run safely and smoothly and are supportive to the men involved.

It can also involve acting as Mentor to other shed members, passing on particular skills or acting in a supporting guiding role.

You need to have people management and organisational skills as well as preferably some trade experience.

Please send expressions of interest to info@mensshed.co.nz