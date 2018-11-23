We are seeking 3 experienced Learning Support Assistants to work with ORRS funded students with moderate to severe needs. Strengths in behaviour modification, personal health care, socialisation techniques and teaching high needs is desirable. Each position is 25 hours per week and will also include on-going professional development, but experience with high needs students is essential. The positions are for the 2019 year as this MOE tagging is allocated annually enabling us to only have annual fixed term appointments.

Applications close Friday 16 November at 12 noon.

Applications may be emailed to:

sherryl.barker@kamohigh.school.nz

or posted to:

The Principal, Kamo High School,

PO Box 4137, Kamo Whangarei 0141