Ruawai College
TEACHER - FIXED TERM
28 January 2019 - 28 January 2020
An opportunity to teach in a well-resourced rural College in the Kaipara exists.
We seek a dynamic, enthusiastic Teacher committed to quality teaching and learning. An ability to teach across a number of curriculum
areas in the Junior/Middle school would be an advantage. An ability to teach Maori Performing arts is desirable.
Please state other subject areas and teaching strengths.
Visits and enquiries welcome - contact Helena Thompson at 09 439 2216
or email: helenathompson@ruawaicollege.school.nz.
Position to commence at the start of 2019