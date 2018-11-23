Ruawai College

TEACHER - FIXED TERM

28 January 2019 - 28 January 2020

An opportunity to teach in a well-resourced rural College in the Kaipara exists.

We seek a dynamic, enthusiastic Teacher committed to quality teaching and learning. An ability to teach across a number of curriculum

areas in the Junior/Middle school would be an advantage. An ability to teach Maori Performing arts is desirable.

Please state other subject areas and teaching strengths.

Visits and enquiries welcome - contact Helena Thompson at 09 439 2216

or email: helenathompson@ruawaicollege.school.nz.

Position to commence at the start of 2019