The Ngati Hine Health Trust is a leader in the provision of innovative services that contribute to the holistic wellbeing of all people.

Hauora Whanui is the Trust's major provider of Health Care Services and offer the following Nursing vacancy within our Kawakawa office:

Vacancy 088/2018 - Kaupapa Maori Advance Nurse Practitioner Pathway, Kawakawa

The successful applicant will be on the pathway to advanced clinical nurse practice. This pathway is a study course to gain a qualification as a nurse practitioner.

The successful applicant will be prepared to both study and practice in order to enhance patient treatment and care planning in the primary care setting within the scope of Whanau Ora

and contributing to the improvement of Maori health by reducing health inequalities between Maori and non-Maori for the population served by the Ngati Hine Health Trust.

Please apply if you would like to join the Hauora Whanui team in a supportive environment that focuses on the wellbeing of Whanau, Hapu and Iwi.

Full job descriptions and application documentation is available on our website http://www.nhht.co.nz/careers or by e-mailing HRoffice@nhht.co.nz

Please note that all applicants must have a right to work in New Zealand or hold a New Zealand residency and complete police vetting as part of their application.

The Ngati Hine Health Trust operates a "Smoke-free" Policy