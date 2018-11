The Tui Medical Centre is a busy Cornerstone accredited practice.

An experienced Practice Nurse is required for part/full time employment. Must be familiar with Medtech 32.

Contact either Vasantha on 021 732 927 or Email: vbjornholdt@gmail.com

Or Corinne on 430 0700 or Email:

tuimedical@xtra.co.nz

Applications close: Saturday 1 December 2018