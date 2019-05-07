Kerikeri Retirement Village has appointed Kathy Renner as its new clinical manager.

Renner will be responsible for delivery of all the clinical care the village provides to the 66 residents in its rest home, total care and dementia care units.

She will oversee the 23 registered nurses, more than 50 healthcare assistants and more than 30 therapy and support staff delivering the care.

Renner previously worked for BUPA NZ in the clinical management of its facilities in Tauranga and Hamilton, commissioning and setting up new care homes and with staff education and assessment.

She is a registered nurse and has worked in intensive care, accident and emergency and orthopaedic wards. She also has experience in palliative and psychogeriatric care.

Renner recently completed the Designated Senior Nurse Manager Professional Development Recognition Programme, recognition of professional skills and capability meaning she can renew her Annual Practising Certificate without random audit by the Nursing Council of New Zealand.

She will be heading Kerikeri Retirement Village's drive to ensure all relevant staff reach and maintain this level of professional development.