Ruapehu's Mountains to Sea cycle trail has received $4.6 million for two additional trails.

The money from the Provincial Growth Fund is for shared use trails from Tūroa to Ohakune and Horopito to Erua.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said it's great that the Government recognises the region.

"It will be fantastic," Cameron said.

"It's looking like it will draw 20,000 to 25,000 people in the first year and building up to 30,000 yearly.

"It's not just the cycleway, the fact that it is going through a pretty special area with a huge amount of history is awesome."

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said it is an exciting development for the community and will provide significant economic opportunities.

"This will create a continuous path from Mt Ruapehu to Whanganui and the Tasman Sea that can be completed by users over a number of days, taking them on a journey through two national parks and breath-taking scenery," Jones said.

"This region has been waiting a long time for this project, which has been talked about for a number of years. I am happy that the Provincial Growth Fund has been able to contribute to it, particularly at a time when local economies need a boost."

A number of existing trails in the region will also be upgraded, improving access to the landscape and World Heritage areas.

Cameron said Whanganui has been extremely helpful during the four-year process and iwi has made the process seamless.

"There are a lot of people in Ohakune who are particularly excited. They have been quite frustrated with not hearing with what has been happening."

It was great to be able to provide more than 100 jobs in the making of the track at such a tough time.

"It's a win-win really. We are just hoping that whoever comes in the next government there will be a regional fund available to allow for such projects in the area.

"Our next major target is to join Ohakune to Raetihi. It's not far away, hopefully."