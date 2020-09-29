Unpredictable spring weather has snow forecast over the next few days for Mt Ruapehu.

While wind and rain that hit over the last few days has washed away some of the snow base, forecasts are predicting a 10-15cm top-up of snow, skifield operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) chief executive Jono Dean said.

"With an unseasonal cold spell about to hit and bring snow, the second week of the school holidays should be good."

Dean said it is great news for families planning to head to the mountain next week and also good news for the operator's planned extended season.

"We decided that with the ski season being turned on its head by Covid-19 that we would extend the season - as long as snow permits. We know that it's been a tough year for Kiwis and we wanted to offer as much time for everyone to enjoy the mountain as we can."

Weather permitting, Whakapapa will be open until November 15 (usually closes on October 26) and Turoa will be open Friday-Monday from October 25 until November 16 (the field usually closes on October 18).

Car booking is no longer required so visitors can drive up the mountain as usual to park.