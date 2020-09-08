Data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) shows that visitors spent a record amount in Whanganui in July, up 30 per cent compared to July 2019.

Nationwide, July spend was down six per cent compared to last July.

Paul Chaplow from economic development agency Whanganui & Partners said the increase in Whanganui reflected the district's growing share of the nation's total visitor spend.

Last July, 0.4 of all New Zealand's visitor spending was in Whanganui. This July, that figure is 0.6 per cent.

"That increase in share may seem small, but it represents an additional $2.9 million injected into our businesses over one month," Chaplow said.'

Visitors spent $12.6 million in Whanganui during July, which Chaplow said was more akin to spending over summer holidays than a typical winter month.

"Clearly, people were looking at these winter holidays as an opportunity to get out and explore the country. It's great that so many Kiwis chose us as their destination."

Chaplow said they ran a winter campaign to promote Whanganui as a weekend destination.

"With international holidays off the table for now, this has been a critical time to make sure Whanganui is top of mind as a potential destination," he said.

Chaplow said a $700,000 grant from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment would help keep Whanganui on the radar.

"We've already started planning our marketing campaign for summer, which has traditionally been our strongest visitor season," he said.

"We typically see a rise in international visitor spend over summer, so our goal will be to make sure we make up for that with an increase in domestic visitation."