Ruapehu District Council has met with officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to push for funding approval for the Ohakune Mountain Road Cycle Trail - Te Ara Mangawhero.

Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan manager Warren Furner said the trail between Turoa ski area and Ohakune and the link trail to Horopito was important to the community and missing out on the Government "shovel-ready" funding had led to an outpouring of community advocacy in support of the project that had helped put it back on the table.

Furner said the advocacy had highlighted there was significant support for this project and that it remained a regional priority which hadn't gone unnoticed by ministers and officials.

Ministers returning to Parliament due to the delayed election date provided a window of opportunity for new project funding approvals to be considered, Furner said.

"The Provincial Development Unit is working hard to have ministers consider the funding request before Parliament is dissolved for the election."

Because of the short timeframe, a result would be known in the next few weeks if the response was positive.

Furner said if the project didn't get approval the council would continue to seek other funding opportunities as well as continuing with the work to enable construction to begin quickly when it was able.

"It does not mean that the project is dead in the water, only that the available funding has all been fully allocated at this time," he said.

"We want to be 'shovel ready' and in a position to deliver employment, training and other opportunities almost immediately whenever funding comes through."