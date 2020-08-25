It's been a quiet few months for Brass Whanganui and Durie Hill Bowling Club, with both groups forced to curtail any events from March onwards as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's all set to change when the two organisations host the third incarnation of Beers, Bowls and Brass on October 3. Ticket-holders will be able to compete in a social bowls tournament in the afternoon followed by a dinner, then a concert by the brass band in the evening.

"We haven't had a gig or a contest this year, everything's gone," band member and event organiser Hamish Jellyman said.

"We haven't been able to do anything for so long, so this will be a chance to finally have a bit of fun."

Jellyman said previous Beers, Bowls and Brass events had raised around $2000 for each group.

"We'll be using the money to fix up our band room because there's a bit of work to do on it, and a few holes here and there."

Jess Power, a member of both Durie Hill Bowling Club and Brass Whanganui, said the event would help the bowling club stay afloat.

"The bowling club has been shut since the end of March and we lost all our big competitions up here," Power said.

"We cancelled our Pro Triples, which is our biggest event and is usually sold out a year in advance, so that was a big money-spinner gone.

"Our club membership is a bit smaller than others, but it's very loyal and we have a strong group of people."

Percussionist Hamish Davis said Brass Whanganui was projected to lose close to $10,000 in income over the year, as none of its three bands were able to perform under Covid-19 restrictions.

"There are about 70 people in the wider band group, and we'll have 20 or so people performing at the event," Davis said.

Jellyman said the event had a "Bavarian Oktoberfest feel", with local band Hot Potato also performing in the afternoon.

"We're looking to have Lumberjack beers on the night, with a pilsner and a pale ale on tap.

"A guy called Ian O'Malley brews it up in Pukehina, and he's also a member of the band.

"There's a bit of a tradition in New Zealand of Beerfest songs, but we'll also be adding some more modern singalongs as well, just to bring it into the 21st century."

People need a "pick me up" at the moment, Power said.

"Our bowling club members always like to have a drink and a laugh, we're still very competitive though."

Beers, Bowls and Brass starts at 3pm on Saturday, October 3. Tickets can be bought at

beersbowlsbrass.eventbrite.co.nz