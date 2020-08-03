UCOL has launched a website to connect its students with businesses and organisations that can provide work placements.

And the tertiary education provider says it could be a lifeline for employers who can't take on new staff due to Covid-19 economic uncertainty.

The Workhub site outlines how local organisations can work with UCOL and its students, including internships, clinical placements, apprenticeships or unique industry projects.

It also shares success stories from students and businesses who have taken part, such as Hannah Neilson who is now working full-time on Whanganui Hospital's surgical ward after doing a placement there. She is part of the Whanganui District Health Board's Nurse Entry to Practice (NETP) Programme where new graduates are guided through their first year and complete a paper towards a Master's degree.

A key part of the platform is to showcase the work that UCOL students have been doing with industry, and the value their work adds to a business.

"Whether it is creative students undertaking design, video or photography projects for local community groups, or the projects and internships completed by our business and ICT students, the feedback from our stakeholders, and the learning experience for our students has been exceptional," UCOL's executive dean of humanities and business, Dean Rankin, said.

Acting chief executive Linda Sissons said working in partnership with local industries was crucial for UCOL.

"As an institution, we develop our programmes alongside industry to make sure that the skills we teach students are the ones our local organisations need," Sissons said.

"Local employers who are involved and connected with our students, and who work alongside them on projects, bring an increased work-readiness to our graduates. We truly value their contribution to the education of our students, and the development of their future workforce.

"For many students, their internship or placement is a highlight of their studies – a chance to put what they've learned into practice. The businesses that work with them really benefit from that. Local employers who need extra help, but are dealing with post-Covid uncertainty, may find that taking on a student is the perfect answer.

"This platform is the one-stop-shop for local organisations who want to get in touch, work with our talented students and see the amazing work that has been done."

Employers interested in teaming up with a student should go to www.workhub.ucol.ac.nz