Ruapehu District residents are being urged to help stop people using vehicles to vandalise local reserve areas - something that's costing ratepayers thousands of dollars a year.

Ruapehu District Council property team leader Rebecca van Orden said roadside reserves in Ohakune and Rangataua have sustained extensive damage in recent weeks from vehicles doing donuts and wheelies, costing thousands of dollars to fix.

"Unfortunately this seems to be a recurring problem every winter when reserve areas start getting a little bit waterlogged and typically coincides with the school holiday period," van Orden said.

The council has received many calls from upset residents who have woken up to the shock of finding their local reserve area has been turned into a muddy bog, she said.

The mud on the road in Rangataua was so thick it had to be scraped off. Photo / Supplied

After last winter, it cost $6300 to reinstate the surface and sow new grass at The Village Green at The Junction in Ohakune.

Other areas that have sustained extensive damage are by the swing bridge on the Mangawhero St extension and in Rangataua where Downers needed to scrape the mud off the roadway.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious, especially late at night, should call the police on 111.

"If anyone knows anything about the recent damage they can either call council or the Ohakune police," van Orden said.